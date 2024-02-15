Regenx Launches Revenue Phase

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Company" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN:A2DSW3) announces the first shipment of its black powder concentrate to a refiner from its Greeneville, Tennessee facility. The initial shipment was approximately 1 kg of material that was produced during the ramp-up phase of the operations during which time the facility had been processing low grade feedstock. After the black powder concentrate is processed, Regenx has the option of having the refiner purchase the 99.9% pure precious metal or keep it for sale in alternative marketplaces. This shipment marks the beginning of the revenue-generating stage of the Company.



Rick Purdy, President of USA Operations stated, “This achievement marks a pivotal moment for the Company as it strides into the next phase of corporate development. This inaugural delivery represents the start of revenue generation for Regenx and is just the beginning as we continue to increase the amount of feedstock we will be processing. I extend my sincere gratitude to our operations and laboratory teams whose unwavering dedication and hard work have been instrumental in reaching this very important milestone.”

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling.

