Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market to Reach USD 593.18 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 5.1% CAGR

Ophthalmic OR Microscopes market

The global ophthalmic operating room microscope marke is expected to reach $0.59 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

By product, the global ophthalmic operating room microscope market is categorized into on casters, wall mount, table top, and ceiling mounted. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market by Product (On Casters, Wall Mount, Table Top, and Ceiling Mounted), Indication (Cataract Surgery, Lasik, Keratoplastry Surgery, Trabeculectomy, and Others), End User (Hospital & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global Ophthalmic OR Microscope Industry was estimated at $439.39 million in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $593.18 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-

The global ophthalmic OR microscope market is experiencing growth driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of the geriatric population, the increasing popularity of minimally invasive ophthalmic surgeries, and a rise in eye-related diseases worldwide. However, this growth is somewhat hindered by higher customs taxes and maintenance costs. Nevertheless, the ongoing research and development in ophthalmology, coupled with advancements in ophthalmic imaging, are anticipated to present promising opportunities in the foreseeable future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2027-

In 2019, the segment of ophthalmic OR microscopes on casters accounted for nearly 40% of the total global market revenue and is projected to maintain dominance by 2027. This is primarily due to the benefits provided by these casters-equipped microscopes, such as effortless maneuverability and repositioning, which aid in minimizing operation duration. Meanwhile, the wall mount and table top segments are forecasted to demonstrate the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞-

In 2019, the cataract surgery segment held approximately half of the global market share for ophthalmic OR microscopes and is expected to maintain its leading position by 2027. This is attributed to the growing prevalence of cataract disease and the aging population worldwide. Concurrently, the LASIK segment is anticipated to achieve the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Johnson & Johnson

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Inami & Co., Ltd

Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation)

Alcon (Novartis AG)

Topcon Corporation

Seiler medical

Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.

