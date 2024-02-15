Threat Intelligence Market Insights and Forecasts 2032 | Expected to Reach $30.5 Billion

Threat Intelligence Market Segment

The increasing demand for safeguarding critical infrastructure and the surge in sophisticated cyberattacks are fueling the threat intelligence market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the threat intelligence market was valued at $11.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $30.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2032.

The Threat Intelligence Market has seen significant growth over the years, driven by several key trends and growth factors. Threat intelligence enables security teams to adopt a proactive approach, empowering them to implement impactful and data-centric measures to prevent cyber-attacks before they occur. Additionally, it can assist organizations in improving their capabilities to identify and mitigate ongoing attacks. Security analysts generate threat intelligence by collecting raw threat data and security-related information from various sources. Subsequently, they analyze and correlate the data to uncover trends, patterns, and relationships that facilitate a comprehensive understanding of current or potential threats.

The threat intelligence market size has experienced notable expansion over time, propelled by various significant trends and factors promoting growth. One prominent trend is the emergence of cloud-based threat intelligence platforms, which have been developed to cater to the demand from large corporations seeking to safeguard their cloud infrastructure. Similarly, the increasing popularity of managed services for overseeing outsourced IT infrastructure represents another trend that contributes to the growth of the threat intelligence market. Furthermore, the growth factors driving the threat intelligence market include a rise in the number of sophisticated cyberattacks, an increasing need to secure critical infrastructure, and the widespread adoption and deployment of digital technologies. In conclusion, it is anticipated that the threat intelligence industry will continue to expand as a result of the increasing adoption of cloud-based threat intelligence services by enterprises.

Similarly, companies engaged in the provision of solutions and services about threat intelligence have directed their efforts toward the advancement of their existing portfolio. A notable example is the announcement made by ThreatQuotient, a provider of security operation platforms, in October 2023, regarding updates made to their ThreatQ and ThreatQ TDR Orchestrator platforms. This particular announcement involved the integration of generative artificial intelligence, ACE workflows, and a marketplace to augment their operational capabilities. As a result, ThreatQuotient succeeded in effectively meeting the demand from enterprises for threat intelligence solutions that are driven by data. Consequently, the adoption of these strategies by market players has led to an increase in market competition and has catalyzed the growth of the threat intelligence market.

Based on components, the solutions segment is the highest-growing segment. Factors including rise in cyber-attacks, digital transformation across industries, and data proliferation are fueling the demand for threat intelligence solutions. Threat intelligence solutions enhance cybersecurity measures by enabling timely observations, automating threat recognition, and facilitating proactive responses to threats.

Based on applications, the segment of security information and event management is projected to experience substantial growth during the anticipated period. The escalating complexity and frequency of cyber risks are resulting in a swift surge in the demand for solutions for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) threat intelligence. The capacity to identify security incidents in SIEM systems hinges upon the analysis of data in real-time, and the inclusion of threat intelligence bolsters their capabilities by furnishing contextual information concerning emerging threats. This amalgamation enables enterprises to more effectively identify, respond to, and alleviate cyberattacks, thus establishing threat intelligence as an indispensable constituent in the progressing realm of cybersecurity.

By vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global threat intelligence market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is because they offer prompt and actionable insights into the ever-changing landscape of cybersecurity threats, empowering IT professionals to proactively safeguard networks, systems, and data. However, the BFSI segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the existence of regulatory requisites, such as GDPR, and stringent industry compliance standards necessitate the implementation of robust cybersecurity measures; thereby stimulating the adoption of threat intelligence.

The report offers a comprehensive examination of prominent market participants in the global threat intelligence sector. These key players, including Anomali, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CrowdStrike, Inc., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., and Trend Micro Incorporated, have implemented diverse strategies such as partnerships, product launches, and geographical expansions to bolster their market presence and sustain leadership positions across various regions. By shedding light on factors such as business performance, operational segments, product range, and strategic initiatives, the report provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape of the industry.

Moreover, prominent market players are implementing diverse strategies to augment competition and provide improved services to their clientele. As an illustration, in November 2022, Amazon Web Services Inc. and Kyndryl formed a collaborative alliance aimed at enhancing the provision of threat intelligence. Within this partnership, both entities dedicatedly concentrated on the establishment of a data lake that would bolster security measures based on the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF). Consequently, this concerted effort facilitated accelerated performance of the threat intelligence platform for both organizations.

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the threat intelligence market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing threat intelligence market forecast.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the threat intelligence market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global threat intelligence industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and threat intelligence market growth strategies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter