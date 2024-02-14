Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan

CANADA, February 14 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein to discuss peace and security in the Middle East. He was joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, and the Minister of International Development, Ahmed Hussen.

The Prime Minister and His Majesty King Abdullah II discussed their concerns around the planned offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and the severe humanitarian implications for all civilians taking refuge in the area, including many Canadians and their families.

Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated his condemnation of Hamas and its brutal attacks against Israel and reiterated his call for the immediate release of all hostages. The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of protecting Palestinian civilians and the need for increased and sustained humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

The two leaders agreed on the need for a sustainable and lasting ceasefire. The Prime Minister also underscored that this cannot be one-sided, and that Hamas must stop using civilians as human shields and lay down its arms. Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated Canada’s support for the right of Israelis, Palestinians, and all in the region to live in peace, dignity, and security, without fear.

As the start of the holy month of Ramadan is approaching, the Prime Minister and the King stressed the importance of preserving the historical status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites. Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed the importance of renewing efforts toward a two-state solution to secure lasting peace in the region and reiterated that settlements and settler violence in the West Bank are serious obstacles to this end.

Prime Minister Trudeau condemned the disturbing rise in Islamophobia, antisemitism, and anti-Arab discrimination, highlighting the impact it is having on Muslim, Jewish, and Arab communities in Canada and around the world.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the King for his commitment to securing peace in the region and highlighted the enduring partnership between Canada and Jordan.

Prime Minister Trudeau and His Majesty King Abdullah II agreed to remain in contact as the situation continues to evolve.