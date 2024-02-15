TESDA grads thank Sen Alan, Pia for support

Graduates of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority's (TESDA) Bread and Pastry Production NCII from Caloocan City thanked Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Pia Cayetano for the support they received.

"Nabigyan po kami ng new learnings para makapag-trabaho sa labas ng comfort zone namin," said Rogie Ganituen, one of the 50 students who graduated on February 13, 2024 at the Integrated Innovation and Hospitality (IIH) Colleges Inc.

"Sa pag-aaral ko po, na-apply ko po 'yung BPP [Bread and Pastry Production]... Thank you so much for giving us out this opportunity, na nabigyan kami ng scholarships sa course na 'to," he added.

TESDA held the Special Training for Employment Program (STEP) in partnership with the Cayetano siblings. STEP is a community-based program that enhances students' employability and productivity by offering targeted skills training in entrepreneurial, self-employment, and service-oriented activities.

Under STEP, scholars go through four phases of training: Qualification, Competency Standards, Training Standards, and National Assessment and Certification.

Scholars enrolled in this program receive tool kits - including an oven and mixer - and a training allowance which serve as seed capital to start their livelihood endeavors.

Another scholar, Maila Altar, said the course was timely as the price of flour-based food has increased.

"Mahal na po kasi ang presyo ng mga bilihin, lalo na sa mga cakes and breads, mas makakamura kami kasi nakapag-aral kami. Malaking tulong po sa akin 'yung Bread and Pastry," she said.

"Ang tulong na ibinigay sa amin ng mga Cayetano... 'yung tool kit po at oven with mixer," she added.

The training and graduation were made successful due to the support and efforts of the Assessment Center Manager at IIH Colleges Rosel Dela Cruz, Officer in Charge of IIH College Arjade Bocay, and TESDA Trainer and Assessor Les Navarro.

As gifts for the scholars, the sibling senators gave them with Cayetano in Action aprons upon receiving their certificates.

As advocates of technical education, the Cayetano siblings have supported TESDA students in various cities, recently providing allowances and tool kits to Malabon students during their training.

Senator Alan has recognized the significance of TESDA certification in advancing technical education, which leads to a more progressive nation.

TESDA grads, nagpasalamat kina Sen. Alan at Pia sa suporta

Nagpasalamat ang mga nagtapos ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority's (TESDA) Bread and Pastry Production NCII mula sa Lungsod ng Caloocan kina Senador Alan Peter Cayetano at Pia Cayetano para sa suportang kanilang natanggap.

"Nabigyan po kami ng new learnings para makapag-trabaho sa labas ng comfort zone namin," sabi ni Rogie Ganituen, isa sa mga 50 mag-aaral na nagtapos noong February 13, 2024 sa Integrated Innovation and Hospitality (IIH) Colleges Inc.

"Sa pag-aaral ko po, na-apply ko po 'y'ung BPP [Bread and Pastry Production]... Thank you so much for giving us out this opportunity, na nabigyan kami ng scholarships sa course na 'to," dagdag pa niya.

Isinagawa ng TESDA ang Special Training for Employment Program (STEP) sa pakikipagtulungan ng magkapatid na Cayetano.

Ang STEP ay programang pangkomunidad na naglalayong paigtingin ang kakayahan at produktibidad ng mga mag-aaral sa pamamagitan ng mga pagsasanay na nakatuon sa entrepreneurial, self-employment, at service-oriented activities.

Ang mga iskolar ng STEP ay dadaan sa apat na yugto ng pagsasanay: Qualification, Competency Standards, Training Standards, and National Assessment and Certification.

Nakakatanggap sila ng toolkit tulad ng oven at mixer, pati na rin ng training allowance, na maaari nilang magamit upang makapagsimula ng kabuhayan.

Sinabi ni Maila Altar, isa pang iskolar, na napapanahon ang kursong ito dahil tumaas ang presyo ng mga pagkaing gawa sa harina.

"Mahal na po kasi ang presyo ng mga bilihin, lalo na sa mga cakes and breads, mas makakamura kami kasi nakapag-aral kami. Malaking tulong po sa akin 'y'ung Bread and Pastry," aniya.

"Ang tulong na ibinigay sa amin ng mga Cayetano... y'ung tool kit po at oven with mixer," dagdag pa niya.

Naging matagumpay ang training at pagtatapos dahil sa suporta at pagsisikap ng Assessment Center Manager sa IIH Colleges na si Rosel Dela Cruz, Officer in Charge ng IIH College na si Arjade Bocay, at TESDA Trainer at Assessor na si Les Navarro.

Nakatanggap ng Cayetano in Action aprons ang mga mag-aaral bilang regalo mula sa magkapatid na senador pagkatapos nilang matanggap ang sertipiko.

Bilang mga tagapagtaguyod ng teknikal na edukasyon, patuloy na sinusuportahan ng magkapatid na Cayetano ang mga mag-aaral ng TESDA sa iba't ibang lungsod.

Kamakailan lang ay nagbigay sila ng allowances at tool kits sa mga mag-aaral sa Malabon.

Nauna nang kinilala ni Senador Alan ang kahalagahan ng TESDA certification sa pagpapalawak ng teknikal na edukasyon, na nagdudulot ng mas progresibong bansa.