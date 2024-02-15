PHILIPPINES, February 15 - Press Release

February 15, 2024 Bong Go extends assistance to landslide victims in Maco, Davao de Oro as he continues to advocate for disaster-resilient PH Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continuously helps disaster victims in the Davao region as he had his Malasakit Team provide assistance to the Masara landslide-affected families, particularly those in Maco, Davao de Oro on February 10 and 12. Go's Malasakit Team visited the homes of 18 individuals and gave them financial assistance and grocery packs. Through his Malasakit Team and in collaboration with local government officials, Senator Go has provided ongoing support to the landslide victims. The senator's efforts underscore a multifaceted approach to disaster response, combining immediate relief with sustainable support. "Kahit anumang problema ang inyong hinaharap--sunog, lindol, baha, pagputok ng bulkan o kahit anong klaseng krisis--handa kaming tumulong at magserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aming makakaya. Huwag kayo mawawalan ng pag-asa dahil hindi namin kayo pababayaan at palagi kaming nagmamalasakit sa inyo," Go stressed. "During these trying times, we must come together and assist our affected kababayans. With the collective efforts of my Malasakit Team and our local government units, we will continue to stand by our commitment to help our fellow Filipinos rebuild their lives to the best of our capacity," he stated. In response to this tragedy, provincial officials are now working to identify suitable locations for both temporary and permanent relocation sites for the residents impacted by the landslide. In addition to his relief efforts, Senator Go champions legislative measures to bolster the nation's disaster preparedness and resilience. At the forefront of his advocacy is Senate Bill No. 188, which proposes the creation of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR). This bill is part of Go's vision to establish a more systematic and responsive disaster management framework, ensuring that the country is better equipped to handle natural calamities and mitigate their impacts on vulnerable communities. The proposed Department of Disaster Resilience aims to centralize disaster response and resilience efforts, fostering a more coordinated and efficient approach to managing natural disasters. By institutionalizing resilience measures, the DDR seeks to safeguard Filipino lives and properties, reducing the socioeconomic impacts of disasters on the nation. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of prioritizing health for the residents. He encouraged them to avail of medical assistance through the Malasakit Centers, conveniently located at Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital branches in Laak, Montevista, Maragusan, and Pantukan, as well as the Davao Regional Medical Center in nearby Tagum City. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. There are now 159 operational centers that have assisted around ten million Filipinos, as reported by the Department of Health. Go also emphasized the importance of Super Health Centers in providing access to quality healthcare services for all Filipinos, particularly those residing in remote and underserved regions. In the province, there are nine funded Super Health Centers. As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has actively supported various infrastructure projects in Davao de Oro. His contributions include constructing a multipurpose building in Compostela, constructing the Monkayo, Compostela Valley-Veruela Road, and improving the public market in Monkayo. Other major initiatives he supported include the construction of the Nabunturan-Maco and Nabunturan-Laak roads; the installation of street lights in Nabunturan; the rehabilitation of the local roads and bridges in New Bataan; and the concreting of the local access road in Pantukan.