Global High Voltage Electric Heater Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's High Voltage Electric Heater Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The high voltage electric heater market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $2.12 billion in 2023 to $2.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%.” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the high voltage electric heater market size is predicted to reach $5.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%.

The growth in the high voltage electric heater market is due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest high voltage electric heater market share. Major players in the high voltage electric heater market include DBK Group, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Mahle Gmbh,.

High Voltage Electric Heater Market Segments

• By Type: Air Heaters, Coolant Heaters

• By Heating Potential: Up to 4 KW, 4-7 KW, Above 7 KW

• By Vehicle: Passenger Cars, LCVs, HCVs

• By Vehicle Technology: Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles

• By Geography: The global high voltage electric heater market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

High voltage electric heater refers to a machine that can withstand high voltage, produce heat using electrical energy, and disperse it by convection and radiation. The high voltage electric heater is ideal for heating plug-in hybrids and battery electric automobiles. It is used to produce heat from DC electric power with essentially minimal losses.

