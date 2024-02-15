Rutland Barracks // Grand Larceny x3, Arrest on warrant

CASE#: 23B4000913

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 02/12/2024 at approximately 1652 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Arrest on warrant

ACCUSED: Thomas Chionchio

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT

ACCUSED: Keith Porter

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT

ACCUSED: Troy Golfin

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 12, 2024, at approximately 1652 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to the Rutland area shopping plaza for a reported theft from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Troopers were able to identify three individuals that stole approximately $1300.00 worth of product from the store. Troopers were able to locate Thomas Chionchio and Keith Porter at the Cortina Inn. They were subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing before being released on a citation to appear on the charge of grand larceny. Troopers were able to locate Troy Golfin on 02/14/2024. Golfin was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing. Golfin was also found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Golfin was issued a citation to appear to the charge of grand larceny and was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center where he was lodged on the warrant.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/01/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

BAIL: $100.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.