White Oil Market will foresee a Steady CAGR of 3.7% During 2022-2031

White Oil Market Growth

The increasing popularity of packaged food items has increased the demand for white oil from plastic packaging industries, which creates numerous growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a report published by Allied Market Research titled "White Oil Market by Grade (Technical, Pharmaceutical), by Application (Plastic and Polymer, Pharmaceuticals, Food Industry, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Textiles, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031," it's projected that the global white oil market will reach $3.1 billion by 2031. The market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Growth Drivers, Market Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

- Demand from the plastic and polymer manufacturing sector is expected to drive significant growth in the white oil market, as white oil is integral to manufacturing polystyrene, polyolefins, etc.

- The high production cost of white oil may restrain the market's growth.

The Pharmaceutical Segment to be the Most Profitable by 2031

- By grade, the pharmaceutical segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to have the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the analysis timeframe.

- The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has led to increased investments in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical sector, driving growth in this segment.

Asia-Pacific Region to be the Most Dominant by 2031

- By region, the Asia-Pacific white oil market accounted for the highest market revenue in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 4.1% during the 2021-2031 period.

- The growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the growing awareness regarding self-beauty and grooming activities among the population.

Major Companies in the Industry

The report has also studied the major companies in the white oil industry, including:

- Asian Oil Company

- Lanxess

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc

- TOTAL ENERGIES

- Nandan Petrochem Ltd.

- Savita

- Castrol Limited

- Lodha Petro

- Sonneborn LLC

- Exxon Mobil Corporation

- RENKERT OIL

- Eastman Chemical Company

- Adinath Chemicals

- Chevron USA Inc.

- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

These companies are implementing various strategic alliances, such as partnerships and mergers, to establish their dominance in the market.

