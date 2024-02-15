Future of Learning: Exploring Opportunities in the K12 Education Market | 2031

K12 Education Market

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period frame.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global K12 education market is envisioned to garner $525.7 billion by 2031. The market accounted for $103.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 17.7% over the estimated period from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of top segments, key investment pockets, changing market trends, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional insights.

The K12 education market refers to the sector of education that encompasses kindergarten through 12th grade, typically covering children ranging from approximately 5 to 18 years old. This market includes educational products, services, and technologies designed specifically for students within this age range, as well as the institutions, organizations, and individuals involved in delivering education to them.

The K12 education market encompasses various components such as curriculum development, instructional materials, educational technology solutions, assessment tools, teacher training, and administrative services tailored to meet the unique needs of students at different grade levels. Additionally, the market may also involve governmental policies, regulations, and funding mechanisms that influence the delivery and accessibility of education to K12 students.

The global K12 education market is driven due to the surge in the use of learning analytics in the educational sector because of spontaneous technical advancements and the increasing implementation of government programs to escalate the standard of K12 education globally. Furthermore, adaptive learning is gaining popularity owing to its various advantages such as coherent feedback mechanisms, the importance of mastery-based learning, resourcing opportunities for formative assistance, and idea mapping. All these factors are expected to create excellent growth opportunities for the K12 education market growth in the upcoming years. However, the closure of schools due to the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic may impede the growth of the K12 education industry.

By spend analysis, the hardware segment generated the highest market share in terms of revenue, providing nearly half of the global K12 education market in 2021. E-learning and software solutions offer integrated corporate resource planning tools that can pave the way for the generation of better courses and more constructive delivery of classes. On the contrary, the software segment is predicted to hold the lion’s share and manifest the highest CAGR of 19.4% over the estimated timeframe. This is mainly because software solutions offer institutions with planned organization resource planning systems that can support faculty members in creating better courses and fruitfully managing classrooms and schools.

Based on type, the private segment is predicted to showcase the biggest market share over the estimated timeframe. The segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to about three-fifths of the global K12 education market revenue. This is mainly because the innovations brought in the K-12 model are universally accepted across the global education system and compulsory for private schools. In grades K-12, teachers encourage students by conducting many questions-and-answer sessions and various other activities to help students build advanced learning habits. On the contrary, the public segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis timeframe. K12 online public schools attempt to offer a personalized and high-quality education with detailed instructions from state-certified teachers to help the students achieve their optimum levels.

Based on region, North America generated the largest market share in 2021, delivering more than two-fifths of the global K12 education market revenue, and is predicted to continue promising growth over the estimated period. This growth is mainly due to the increasing emphasis on minimizing the administrative load on teachers, huge spending on EdTech, the growing need for personalized learning in classrooms, and the surging demand for advanced solutions to foster students’ school achievement. On the contrary, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis timeframe. This is mainly due to the extensive adoption of online learning by millions of students across the region. Many nations in the region have created their entire K-12 curriculum over online platforms.

Due to rapid technological advancements, the utilization of learning analytics in the educational sector has gained prominence. Consequently, educational institutions are now capable of delivering personalized learning experiences through K12 education, which is supported by artificial intelligence. By leveraging student profiles, performance data, and engagement metrics, K12 education offers tailored content to meet individual needs. Consequently, educational institutions are making substantial investments in virtual learning models, which are expected to fuel the growth of the K12 education market.

However, a significant drawback of e-learning platforms is their limited capacity to facilitate social interaction among learners and instructors. Research indicates that students who engage more with their peers on online learning platforms tend to achieve higher levels of learning and satisfaction compared to those with limited or no peer interaction. This discrepancy is anticipated to hinder the widespread adoption of e-learning platforms, thereby impeding the growth of the K12 education market. Nevertheless, in response to this challenge, several key players in the K12 education industry, such as edX and Coursera, have begun integrating discussion threads into their learning materials. These platforms enable learners to engage in discussions and share their progress with fellow learners, thereby enhancing the social aspect of online learning.

Prominent market players:

• Pearson media company

• Adobe Systems Inc.

• D2L corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Smart technologies

• Cengage Group

• Microsoft Corporation

• BLACKBOARD MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

