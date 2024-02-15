Westbound lane closure on I-64 scheduled for Thursday, February 15, 2024 near Nitro and St. Albans exits

Page Content

There will be temporary lane closures on westbound Interstate 64 from mile marker 46 to mile marker 44.5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, February 15, 2024, to restripe traffic lanes and switch traffic near the Exit 45 (Nitro) exit ramp.



The work is part of a project to widen I-64 to six lanes between Nitro and the US 35 exit.​​