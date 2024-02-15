Portions of I-81 to be closed Thursday, February 13, 2024, and Friday, February 15, 2024

Page Content

The right lane will be closed on southbound Interstate 81 between mile marker 16.5 and mile marker 14.5, in Berkeley County, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2024, to allow for pavement repairs. All exit and entrance ramps will remain open.



Also, the two right lanes will be closed on northbound I-81 between mile marker 24 and mile marker 26, in Berkeley County, from 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2024, to 2 a.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024, to allow for pavement repairs. This work is being performed at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​