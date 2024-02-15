County Route 32/4, (Snyder Road), Randolph County, will be closed on Thursday, February 15, 2024

County Route 32/4, (Synder Road), Randolph County, will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 pm on Thursday, February 15, 2024, to repair the John Anderson Bridge. Special accommodations for emergency vehicles and school buses only, all other motorists must seek alternates routes.
