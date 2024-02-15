Global Biscuits Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Global Biscuits Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The biscuits market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $169.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Biscuits Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the biscuits market size is predicted to reach $169.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The growth in the biscuits market is due to rapid urbanization. Europe region is expected to hold the largest biscuits market share. Major players in the biscuits market include Universal Robina Corporation, Nestlé S.A., Mars Incorporated, Mondelez International Inc., Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Kellogg Company.

Biscuits Market Segments

• By Type: Crackers And Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits

• By Source: Wheat, Oats, Millets

• By Flavor Type: Plain, Chocolate, Sour Cream, Cheese, Spiced, Fruits And Nuts

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global biscuits market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biscuits refer to baked goods that are made with flour, shortening, baking powder, or soda, and other ingredients.

The main types of biscuits are crackers, savory biscuits, and sweet biscuits. Crackers and savory biscuits refer to crackers that come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors, but they are typically three inches or less in diameter, contain one to five percent moisture, and are made from grain flours. These are prepared from various sources including wheat, oats, and millet, by adding different flavors such as plain, chocolate, sour cream, cheese, spiced, fruits, and nuts, and distributed by supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialist retailers, convenience stores, online retail, and other distribution channels.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Biscuits Market Characteristics

3. Biscuits Market Trends And Strategies

4. Biscuits Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Biscuits Market Size And Growth

……

27. Biscuits Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Biscuits Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

