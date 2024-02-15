Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / DUI #5 & DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2000889

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/14/2024 at approximately 4:44PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield

VIOLATION: DUI #5 / DLS

 

ACCUSED: Philip Smith                                     

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On February 14th, 2024, at approximately 4:44 PM, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a potential road rage incident in Fairfield. When Troopers arrived on scene, Philip Smith was identified as the operator of the vehicle in question. There were signs of impairment noticed when talking with Smith. Ultimately, Smith was placed under arrest and taken to the St. Albans barrack for processing. Smith was then transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility without incident. Smith was cited to appear in Frankling County Superior Court at the date and time below.     

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 02/15/2024 at 1:00 PM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: Yes    LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

