St. Albans Barracks / DUI #5 & DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2000889
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/14/2024 at approximately 4:44PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield
VIOLATION: DUI #5 / DLS
ACCUSED: Philip Smith
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 14th, 2024, at approximately 4:44 PM, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a potential road rage incident in Fairfield. When Troopers arrived on scene, Philip Smith was identified as the operator of the vehicle in question. There were signs of impairment noticed when talking with Smith. Ultimately, Smith was placed under arrest and taken to the St. Albans barrack for processing. Smith was then transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility without incident. Smith was cited to appear in Frankling County Superior Court at the date and time below.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 02/15/2024 at 1:00 PM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: Yes LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.