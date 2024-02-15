Juice Concentrates Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Juice Concentrates Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Juice Concentrates Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the juice concentrates market size is predicted to reach $82.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

The growth in the juice concentrates market is due to the rise in consumer preference for convenient food and beverage products. North America region is expected to hold the largest juice concentrates market share. Major players in the juice concentrates market include The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Louis Dreyfus Company B V, Kerry Group PLC, Südzucker AG, Ingredion Incorporated,.

Juice Concentrates Market Segments

1. By Type: Fruit, Vegetables

2. By Nature: Organic Juice Concentrate, Conventional Juice Concentrate

3. By Form: Clear Concentrate, Powdered Concentrate, Frozen Concentrate

4. By Application: Beverages, Soups and Sauces, Dairy, Bakery and Confectionery, Other Applications

5. By End Use: Food Industry, Beverage Industry, Foodservice, Retail/Household

6. By Geography: The global juice concentrates market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Juice concentrates refer to fruit and vegetable juices that are low in water content and may offer some essential nutrients such as vitamins and minerals to promote good health. The juice concentrates are used to concentrate nutrients in fruit and vegetable juices to promote health benefits, reduce bacterial growth by extracting the water to increase the shelf life of juices, and to cut packaging, storage, and transportation costs of juices.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Juice Concentrates Market Characteristics

3. Juice Concentrates Market Trends And Strategies

4. Juice Concentrates Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Juice Concentrates Market Size And Growth

……

27. Juice Concentrates Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Juice Concentrates Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

