Global mmWave 5G Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

MmWave 5G Market Report 2024

MmWave 5G Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The mmWave 5G market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “mmWave 5G Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mmwave 5g market size is predicted to reach $5.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.

The growth in the mmwave 5g market is due to rapid digitalization of enterprises. North America region is expected to hold the largest mmwave 5g market share. Major players in the mmwave 5g market include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated.

mmWave 5G Market Segments
• By Component: Hardware, Solutions, Services
• By Bandwidth: 24GHz to 57GHz, 57GHz to 95GHz, 95GHz to 300GHz
• By Use Case: eMBB, FWA, mMTC, URLLC
• By Application: Real-time Surveillance Cameras, AR and VR, Industry 4.0, Live Streaming, Transport Connectivity, Ultra High-definition Video, Other Applications
• By End User: Aerospace and Defense, Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Automotive and Transportation, Public Safety, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global mmwave 5g market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8073&type=smp

mmwave 5G refers to millimeter waves that are frequencies beginning at 24 GHz and above, often known as mmWaves or high-band 5G. Millimeter wave (mmWave) frequency bands above 24 GHz can deliver extreme capacity, ultra-high throughput, and ultra-low latency. 5G networks allow for faster data speeds and much higher bandwidth.

Read More On The mmWave 5G Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mmwave-5g-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. mmWave 5G Market Characteristics
3. mmWave 5G Market Trends And Strategies
4. mmWave 5G Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. mmWave 5G Market Size And Growth
……
27. mmWave 5G Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. mmWave 5G Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5g-fixed-wireless-access-global-market-report

5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5g-infrastructure-equipment-global-market-report

Cellular Or Mobile Telephone Services Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cellular-or-mobile-telephone-services-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Automotive Heads-Up Display Market

You just read:

Global mmWave 5G Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Global Gas Turbine Services Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
Food Flavors Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
Financial Services Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
View All Stories From This Author