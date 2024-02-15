Global mmWave 5G Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

MmWave 5G Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The mmWave 5G market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “mmWave 5G Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mmwave 5g market size is predicted to reach $5.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.

The growth in the mmwave 5g market is due to rapid digitalization of enterprises. North America region is expected to hold the largest mmwave 5g market share. Major players in the mmwave 5g market include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated.

mmWave 5G Market Segments

• By Component: Hardware, Solutions, Services

• By Bandwidth: 24GHz to 57GHz, 57GHz to 95GHz, 95GHz to 300GHz

• By Use Case: eMBB, FWA, mMTC, URLLC

• By Application: Real-time Surveillance Cameras, AR and VR, Industry 4.0, Live Streaming, Transport Connectivity, Ultra High-definition Video, Other Applications

• By End User: Aerospace and Defense, Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Automotive and Transportation, Public Safety, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global mmwave 5g market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

mmwave 5G refers to millimeter waves that are frequencies beginning at 24 GHz and above, often known as mmWaves or high-band 5G. Millimeter wave (mmWave) frequency bands above 24 GHz can deliver extreme capacity, ultra-high throughput, and ultra-low latency. 5G networks allow for faster data speeds and much higher bandwidth.

Automotive Heads-Up Display Market