MPD Arrests Gunman After Hours-Long Barricade

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Emergency Response Team successfully negotiated the surrender of a gunman who shot three officers, initiating an hours-long barricade.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers from the MPD Criminal Apprehension Unit responded to the 5000 block of Hanna Place, Southeast, to serve an arrest warrant on a suspect who was wanted for Cruelty to Animals. While officers were outside the door to the residence, the suspect fired multiple shots through the door, striking three officers. A fourth officer sustained injuries that were not gunshot related.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside his residence and continued shooting sporadically throughout the standoff.

Members of the Emergency Response Team arrived on the scene and made contact with the suspect by phone. After several hours of negotiation, the suspect surrendered.

46-year-old Julius James, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Cruelty to Animals. Additional charges for the assault on the officers are pending.

The four injured officers are all in stable condition and expected to recover.

This incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

We would like to thank the men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department, our local, state, and federal partners, and the multiple District of Columbia agencies for their assistance during this critical incident.

CCN: 24023236