Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Drugs Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 456.31 million by 2030

Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Drugs Market 2024

Increase in prevalence of disease such as stroke and hypertension, majorly drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Drugs (aSAH) Market Size was Valued at USD 323.51 million in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 456.31 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) is a type of stroke caused by bleeding in the area between the brain and the thin tissues that cover it. It can lead to a number of serious complications, including vasospasm, which is a narrowing of the blood vessels in the brain that can cause further damage.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐚𝐒𝐀𝐇 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Pfizer Inc.

• Novartis International AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

𝐀𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐡𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Drug Type:

• Nimodipine

• Tranexamic acid

• Anticonvulsants (phenytoin, levetiracetam, valproate, etc.)

• Analgesics (acetaminophen, opioids, etc.)

• Corticosteroids (dexamethasone, hydrocortisone, etc.)

By Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

These segments help to categorize the market based on the types of drugs used in the treatment of aSAH and the channels through which they are distributed to patients. Understanding these segments can help pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers to develop more effective marketing strategies and ensure that patients have access to the drugs they need to manage this serious condition.

North America dominated the market in 2021, owing to favorable healthcare infrastructure, which facilitated access to advanced aSAH drugs. In addition, government initiatives, including the Precision Medicine and Affordable Care Act, along with well-planned reimbursement policies, contributed to the market growth in North America. Moreover, surge in awareness among people and high purchasing parity resulted in increased demand for these devices.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to rise in government support to enhance healthcare infrastructure.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:-

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

