4 Diamond Exhibitor Slots Fill Up Fast at the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium

WWDVC 2024 Themes

Diamond exhibitors spots at WWDVC 2024 quickly grabbed by vendors who will also conduct hands-on sessions of the latest versions of their tooling

Several sponsor spots are taken and all the Diamond spots as well, but there's still opportunity for organizations to grab Platinum, Gold and Silver exhibitor spots or to become a sponsor” — DVA Spokesperson

STOWE, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) is back for its highly anticipated 10th annual conference, uniting leaders in the Data Analytics and Warehousing space. With a singular focus on the Data Vault 2.0 Solution and adjacent topics, WWDVC offers a unique platform for professionals to gather, learn, and exchange ideas. This year's event promises an extraordinary lineup of speakers, hands-on sessions, and networking opportunities.

“The diamond exhibitor spots have been taken, but there are several more engagement opportunities including the Platinum, Gold and Silver exhibitor spots as well as a few Sponsor spots.”, Announced a DVA spokesperson.

Diamond Exhibitors Slated to Conduct Hands-On Sessions:

As the excitement builds for WWDVC 2024, the spotlight is on four prestigious Diamond Exhibitors — Coalesce, dfakto, VaultSpeed, and WhereScape in alphabetical order. These industry leaders are not only sponsors but are also gearing up to conduct exclusive Hands-On sessions, providing attendees with practical insights and demonstrations.

Here are the details of their sessions where attendees will get to actually experience the tools first hand:

Coalesce: Supercharge Your Data Transformations

Session Date & Time: Wednesday, May 1, 2024, 14:30 - 16:00

Location: Pinnacle Room

About Coalesce: Founded in 2020, Coalesce is a trailblazer in data transformation, offering a unique combination of an intuitive graphical user interface, code flexibility, and automation efficiency.

Speaker: Mark Van Der Heijden, Lead Engineer EMEA, and Glen Dawson, Sales Engineer.

VaultSpeed: Automated Data Transformation

Session Date & Time: Wednesday, May 1, 2024, 11:00 - 12:30

Location: Pinnacle Room

Unlock the Power: VaultSpeed's session promises to reveal the seamless automation solution for multi-source data integration and transformation, ensuring simplicity, speed, and superior results.

Speakers: Koen Verheyen, Head of Partner Solutions, and Shawn Johnson, Senior Pre Sales Manager.

Wherescape: Unveiling Cutting-Edge Data Management Solutions

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 13:00 - 14:30

Location: Pinnacle Room

Why Wherescape: Join Wherescape to explore their cutting-edge data management solutions and connect with industry experts passionate about Data Vault 2.0.

dfakto: Interactive Hands-On Session

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 15:00 - 16:30

Location: Pinnacle Room

Experience dfakto: Engage with dfakto's experts as they showcase the latest version of their tool, demonstrating innovative practices to transform your work.

“WWDVC 2024 brings together the Data Vault community to delve into critical topics shaping the future of data analytics and warehousing. Explore hands-on sessions, gain insights from expert speakers, and interact with cutting-edge technologies.”, added the spokesperson, “Which makes it one of the most targeted events for vendors to present tools that enable agile analytic solution deployment. It’s no surprise that all 4 of the diamond vendors are from the automation tooling space.”

This years themes include:

1. Data Fabric and Innovating at the Semantic Layer:

Discover the evolution of data fabric and innovations at the semantic layer. Simplify data ingest processes, enable a better-integrated view, and enhance responsiveness in addressing business needs. Learn how Data Vault 2.0 can amplify and/or leverage these capabilities, providing a comprehensive and sustainable data strategy.

2. Data Vault and Data Mesh:

Uncover the intricacies of Data Mesh, a concept gaining widespread acceptance. Learn from real implementers and explore how Data Vault 2.0 can seamlessly integrate with Data Mesh concepts, offering practical insights and implementation standards. Data Vault 2.0 has had a continual track record of being and enabler for Data Mesh.

3. Generative AI and Its Potential:

Delve into the disruptions caused by Generative AI. Understand its applications beyond data modeling tools, its potential in data integration, and the importance of leveraging it effectively within the realm of Data Vault 2.0 and beyond.

4. Business Track: Executive's Guide to Data Quality and Digital Transformation Leadership:

Join the dedicated business track to gain insights into the executive perspective on data quality, digital transformation, catalogs, business glossaries, taxonomies, ontologies, and the role of AI/ML in enriching and enabling faster automation. Business executives will share their thoughts on the significance of Data Vault 2.0 in meeting business objectives.

Unique Conference Format for Unmatched Networking:

WWDVC takes pride in its single-track conference format, ensuring that every attendee can fully engage with each presentation. This unique approach fosters interaction and engagement among attendees, speakers, and sponsors, creating a familial environment for knowledge sharing.

About WWDVC:

Founded in 2012 by Dan Linstedt, WWDVC has evolved into an eagerly awaited event for Data Vault enthusiasts. The conference has hosted renowned speakers, including industry thought leaders such as Bill Inmon, Chris Date, Kent Graziano, Dan Linstedt, Peter Aiken, Claudia Imhoff, Wayne Eckerson, Heli Helskyaho, Eric Kavanagh, Tamara Dull and more.

“With a limited number of attendees, WWDVC ensures a familial environment, allowing for personal connections and enriching experiences.”, continued the spokesperson.

As WWDVC 2024 approaches, seize the opportunity to be part of this milestone event. Engage with Exhibitors and Sponsors, explore hands-on sessions, and connect with thought leaders in the data analytics and warehousing space. WWDVC invites organizations to consider becoming exhibitors and sponsors, contributing to the vibrant exchange of ideas and innovations that define this conference. The details on becoming an exhibitor are here -> https://wwdvc.com/exhibitors/exhibitor-packages/

Don't miss your chance to unlock the power of data at the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium. Early registration is key, ensuring priority access to hands-on labs, speaker and session information, and key communications leading up to the conference. Secure your spot and prepare for an unparalleled experience in Stowe, Vermont.

For more information on ways to engage with this event and to register, visit https://wwdvc.com/

How Attendees Feel About the WWDVC Conference