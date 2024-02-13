In February, Senior News offers ‘Winter Tales’

Press release from Senior News:

It’s not just the rain and gray. Winters in Humboldt County are something special. The February issue of Senior News offers “Humboldt Winter Tales” to help get us through to spring.

Contributors to the February issue of Senior News remember other winters and offer advice on how to celebrate the shortest month of the year on the North Coast. We may need the extra help, because this is a Leap Year, and February will be a little longer than usual.

One sunny side as we watch torrents of rain sluice down during the famed Humboldt rainy season: The National Weather Service says that, depending on your elevation, humidity, temperatures, etc., 1 inch of rain can equal 13 inches of snow. At least we don’t have to shovel here on the coast (sorry, you inlanders!).

Senior News, of course, is the monthly community newspaper of Humboldt Senior Resource Center in Eureka, designed for people 50 and older . . . and everyone who knows one or wants to be one someday. We circulate 10,000 copies free and by subscription all over Humboldt County and beyond. The e-edition is available at humsenior.org under the Senior News tab, and the paper is inserted in the Times-Standard and Mad River Union. Click here for the e-edition.

There was so much to say about winter in Humboldt that the paper added four extra pages this month. See the attached pdf for the full lineup.