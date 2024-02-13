Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,147 in the last 365 days.

In February, Senior News offers ‘Winter Tales’

Press release from Senior News:

front page of 'senior news' newspaperIt’s not just the rain and gray. Winters in Humboldt County are something special. The February issue of Senior News offers “Humboldt Winter Tales” to help get us through to spring.

Contributors to the February issue of Senior News remember other winters and offer advice on how to celebrate the shortest month of the year on the North Coast. We may need the extra help, because this is a Leap Year, and February will be a little longer than usual.

One sunny side as we watch torrents of rain sluice down during the famed Humboldt rainy season: The National Weather Service says that, depending on your elevation, humidity, temperatures, etc., 1 inch of rain can equal 13 inches of snow. At least we don’t have to shovel here on the coast (sorry, you inlanders!).

Senior News, of course, is the monthly community newspaper of Humboldt Senior Resource Center in Eureka, designed for people 50 and older . . . and everyone who knows one or wants to be one someday. We circulate 10,000 copies free and by subscription all over Humboldt County and beyond. The e-edition is available at humsenior.org under the Senior News tab, and the paper is inserted in the Times-Standard and Mad River Union. Click here for the e-edition.

There was so much to say about winter in Humboldt that the paper added four extra pages this month. See the attached pdf for the full lineup.

SeniorNews Media Release FEB2024
Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

In February, Senior News offers ‘Winter Tales’

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more