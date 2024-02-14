WATER RESTORATION NOTICE: Ngossi

The mains burst at Ngossi has been fixed and water supply was restored at 5 PM yesterday.

Areas affected were: Tasahe A, Tasahe B, Tasahe C, Independence Valley, Ngossi

If you live in or around the mentioned areas and are still experiencing no water or low water pressure right now, please phone 44700 or send us a message with your water meter account and phone contact details on Messenger.

We thank you for your patience throughout this time and we appreciate your understanding.

Please contact Customer Care for more information

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater