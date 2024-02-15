Submit Release
Investigation into Human Trafficking Complaints Results in Arrest in Rockwood

ROCKWOOD – Complaints of illegal business activity being conducted at a Roane County massage business led to an investigation by the Rockwood Police Department, the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, and the office of 9th Judicial District Attorney General. As a result of that investigation, led by Rockwood Detective Dustin Arnold, one woman faces charges and another accepted services from a counter-trafficking program.

During the course of the investigation, detectives and agents executed a search warrant on February 12th at 7 Massage, located at 2305 North Gateway Avenue in Harriman. As a result, one woman working at the location was arrested and taken into custody. A second woman working there accepted services provided by Grow Free Tennessee, part of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

Police arrested Sook Campbell (DOB 03/12/1944) of Lawrenceville, GA. She was charged with three counts of Patronizing Prostitution and was booked into the Roane County Jail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Learn more about human trafficking, Tennessee’s approach to the crime, and the warning signs and what to do if they’re spotted online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

