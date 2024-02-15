Government requires securities investor data cleansing by March

VIETNAM, February 15 - HÀ NỘI — The Government has instructed the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to provide guidance to cleanse data related to securities investors and individuals holding securities professional certificates, with the deadline set for March 2024.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on February 11 signed Directive No 04/CT-TTg which focuses on strengthening the implementation of the initiative to develop data applications related to population, identification, and electronic authentication.

This initiative aims to support the national digital transformation from 2022 to 2025, with a long-term vision extending to 2030, in various ministries, sectors and localities not only in 2024 but also in the coming years.

The directive emphasises the importance of implementing the Party and State's policies and strategies on information infrastructure and telecommunications development, establishing the foundation for the national digital transformation and gradually developing e-government, digital economy and digital society.

A key aspect of this is the implementation of the “data application development project on population, identification, and electronic authentication to serve the national digital transformation from 2022 to 2025, with a vision to 2030" (Project 06).

The Prime Minister has requested the focused implementation of tasks in 2024 by ministries, equivalent agencies, government-attached bodies, and People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities.

This includes issuing a comprehensive plan for the implementation of Project 06 in 2024 and outlining a clear roadmap to achieve the nine target groups within the 2023-2025 timeframe. Adequate funding for Project 06's implementation has been allocated to ensure its efficiency and completion by this February.

In this regard, the MoF will take the lead and collaborate with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to draft guidelines for implementing Announcement No 3307/TB-TTKQH dated January 18, 2024.

This announcement communicates the conclusions of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly regarding the clarification of provisions in Article 6, Clause 1 of the Public Investment Law.

The MoF will also release a revised Circular to supplement Circular No 105/2020/TT-BTC and Circular No 19/2021/TT-BTC, providing instructions on tax registration for individuals when utilising personal identification numbers instead of tax identification numbers.

There will be a focus on enhancing the information technology system for electronic invoices. This will ensure seamless reception and connection of electronic invoice information by tax authorities, thereby contributing to the improvement of tax management efficiency. The target is to complete these enhancements by March.

The MoF has to guide the State Securities Commission in reconciling and verifying information with the National Population Database Management to cleanse the data related to securities investors and individuals holding securities professional certificates. The deadline for this task is set for March 2024. — VNS