UPDATE – The University of Denver Selects Nile for Its Next-Gen Campus Network

Powered by AI Networking, Nile automates network operations and guarantees network coverage, capacity, and uptime for thousands of university students

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nile, the leader in next-generation enterprise networks, today announced its Nile Access Service, an AI-powered Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offering, has been selected by the University of Denver to support its new campus network serving thousands of students across multiple sites.

Located in the heart of downtown on 125 picturesque acres, the University of Denver is a nationally recognized private research university. It’s the oldest independent private university in the Rocky Mountain Region of the United States, founded in 1864. The University of Denver’s (DU) dorms were due for a Wi-Fi network upgrade, and the IT team needed a new solution that would address the unique security and deployment challenges the university faced. Nile Access Service offered a cost model that made sense for their higher education environment, and lightened the load for its IT department, allowing them to focus on a key priority: enabling student success. DU remains committed to all alternative vendors, including Cisco and HPE Aruba.

The Nile Access Service has been deployed across two residence halls with a combined capacity of 1,100 students, serving 2,500+ connections with more on the way. From site survey to final installation, Nile’s team led the deployment of the entire wired and wireless network. The unique architecture and capabilities of the solution allowed for a complete network refresh even while the dormitories were fully occupied. Currently, ten additional dorm buildings are being transitioned to the Nile Access Service.

Residents of the dorm now benefit from secure wired and wireless connectivity in a zero-trust environment that offers a 300% increase over the speed of the previous network, along with assured performance in terms of coverage, capacity, and availability. Instead of focusing on troubleshooting and upkeep, DU’s IT staff have more time for innovative projects that bolster student success. A flexible subscription-based pricing model made this deployment feasible and delivered excellent ROI, enabling the university to eliminate the need to spend more than $1M in upfront capital expense and save on anywhere from 7% to 10% in interest alone.

About the Nile Access Service

The Nile Access Service is powered by a new approach to enterprise AI networking that is within reach for all businesses, whether they have five people or 50,000. This visionary model combines cloud native software delivery, AI and automation, zero trust networking security, and custom-built wired, wireless, and sensor network infrastructure in an “as-a-Service” offering. Unlike legacy, product-centric Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings, the Nile Access Service was built from the ground up with powerful AI applications to automate and orchestrate traditionally manual network operations. It offers a standardized system design, a single data store, and an integrated software stack to deliver guaranteed performance, coverage, capacity, and availability for wired and wireless LAN connectivity. With per-user and per-square-foot consumption options available, all service capabilities are provided with all hardware and software components included, zero upfront expense, and 24/7 support.

To learn more about the Nile Access Service, visit https://nilesecure.com/enterprise-network/

About Nile:

Nile is disrupting the enterprise network market by modernizing IT operations with a new service-centric, AI networking architecture built from the ground up to be delivered entirely as a service. Designed to provide a high-performance experience that’s more reliable and secure, Nile enables organizations to recover critical IT resources while users receive guaranteed connectivity. Nile is not just delivering a network as a service, but a network that is truly at your service. For more information, visit nilesecure.com.

