PHILIPPINES, February 15 - Press Release

February 14, 2024 Proposed PNP DNA database powerful deterrence vs. crime - Dela Rosa Establishing a Philippine National Police (PNP) DNA database would be a powerful deterrence against crime. Former PNP chief and now Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa emphasized this as he sponsored Senate Bill 2474 during the Senate plenary session on Wednesday. "The DNA that is found in every nucleated cell of the human body can be collected from people's skin, blood, saliva and bone. Having said that, the DNA database under the Philippine National Police will serve as a powerful deterrence," Dela Rosa, chairman of the Senate Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Committee, said. "There will always be a very good chance that one of the hands of the potential offender will be caught in the cookie jar. DNA are trails that would lead to the resolution of a criminal case. This preventive aspect adds another layer of security to the overall law enforcement strategy," the former top cop added. Further, the Mindanaoan lawmaker stressed that a DNA database can be used to assist the government in identifying missing persons or unidentified human remains, such as victims of natural disasters. "DNA testing cannot bring the departed back to life. But, somehow, it brings a little semblance of peace to those who have to go through the painful process of grieving and healing. I believe that this DNA Database will help to give a human face to victims of disaster," he said. "More than a hundred sixty years have passed since the discovery of DNA. I hope that this year will be the year that this Senate, together with our country as a whole, puts that discovery to its best, most humane use possible," he ended. Under SB 2474, the following are required to provide biological samples: - Convicted by final judgment for violation of any criminal law - Persons who have pending criminal case before any court - Persons legally detained under the law - Persons ordered by a judicial or quasi-judicial order to submit their DNA sample in relation to a pending case - Active members of law enforcement agencies - Active members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines All biological samples collected under Section 9 must be destroyed not later than six months after the DNA profile has been generated. The PNP Forensic Group-DNA Laboratory Division will manage the database, establish mechanisms to facilitate the connection, storage, and dissemination of data, ensure that DNA profiles are securely stored and remain confidential at all times, store and dispose samples taken for forensic DNA analysis, among others. The bill also penalizes any person who are found tampering DNA records, tampering, abetting, or attempting to tamper DNA samples, improper disclosure of DNA samples and records, and refuses to give sample. A National DNA Database Scientific Advisory will be created under the proposed legislation which will be composed of one representative each from the PNP, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Justice, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Health, Data Privacy Commission, Commission on Human Rights and two representatives from other government agencies or institutions actively engaged in forensic DNA testing. It likewise provides for cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies in comparing DNA profiles.