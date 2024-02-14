Three new members join minister’s council on Indigenous women

CANADA, February 14 - Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, has appointed three new members to the Minister’s Advisory Council on Indigenous Women (MACIW).

Audrey Lundquist, Jenny Morgan and Taylor Behn-Tsakoza are the newest additions to MACIW, an advisory council of respected Indigenous women created in 2011 to advise the B.C. government about how to improve quality of life for Indigenous women and girls throughout the province.

Since its inception, MACIW has focused on advocating for the well-being of Indigenous women, providing advice and support to the Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, and other government ministries, and offering guidance and direction that is rooted in Indigenous world views.

The 10-member council is comprised of a chair, a vice-chair and eight additional members. One position is designated for an Elder representative and another for a youth representative. Members are appointed by the Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation based on criteria of diversity, experience and regional representation.

Audrey Lundquist is from the Gitxsan First Nation and is a member of the Fireweed Clan. She belongs to the Huwilp (Houses) of Haxbagwootxw and Yal, and is a Hereditary Chief in Simoget Yals’ Wilp. She is a graduate of the University of British Columbia (UBC) with a law degree.

Early in her career, Lundquist worked at the BC Association of Non-Status Indians and the Battered Women's Support Services. Additionally, she was a training and employment counsellor for Skidegate Band Council. Lundquist went on to work at the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) in two positions: first as a policy analyst in Victoria and then as a regional Aboriginal community services manager for the northwest region. She was in these positions for a total of just more than 20 years.

More recently, Lundquist was an Elder on the Create a Grandparent Advisory Committee with the University of Victoria School of Social Work. After retirement, she continues to be of service to MCFD as a contractor. She is a member of the Youth Advisory Council as Elder and looks at various Indigenous child welfare issues. She continues to support the work of uplifting Indigenous children and youth through advising the Office of the Representative for Children and Youth as an Elder adviser on the Missing Children Project. Lundquist is also passionate about addressing issues of spousal assault and dating violence, having worked in a battered women’s shelter, and is currently working with the Bridges for Women Society.

Lundquist resides on Lekwungen territory and is a proud mother of four children and three grandchildren. She stays connected to her community as she teaches younger ones about Gitxsan culture. Lundquist takes her responsibilities for transmitting traditional knowledge seriously by modelling chieftainship values, sharing her Ayook (laws) and structure of feasting protocols and processes. She is an active community member committed to serving her community at large.

Jenny Morgan is from the Gitxsan First Nation and belongs to Lax Gibuu (Wolf Clan) from the House of Wii Muk'willixw. She resides on the lands of the Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations, and has been an assistant teaching professor with the University of Victoria School of Social Work since 2021.

Her past work experience included working with community in employment and health services, as well as leadership work with housing organizations and within health authorities. Morgan’s previous role in health care was with the BC Women's and Children's Hospitals as the director of Indigenous Health. She holds a bachelor's degree in social work (2003, UBC), a master's degree in social work with an Indigenous specialization (2014, University of Victoria), and a doctor in education (2019, Western University). Her research and teaching interests include addressing anti-Indigenous racism, Indigenous health, and evaluation.

Some of Morgan’s favourite activities include walking, hiking and travelling. She had a difficult year in 2022 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She has completed all the treatments and is excited to share with others that she is in the remission stage of the illness. This personal experience has provided Morgan even greater care and insights into the wellness for women's health and well-being.

Taylor Behn-Tsakoza is Dene and Dunne Zaa from the Fort Nelson First Nation with paternal roots in Prophet River First Nation. Both of her Nations’ territories cover northeastern B.C. and are signatories to Treaty 8. Her mother is Sally Behn and her father is the late Kevin Tsakoza. Her grandparents are the late George and Mary Behn, and Rosie Tsakoza. Behn-Tsakoza holds a bachelor's degree in health and physical education from Mount Royal University and is currently pursuing a master's degree in Indigenous land-based education at the University of Saskatchewan.

Behn-Tsakoza has dedicated her young academic and professional career to advancing Indigenous rights, title and treaty rights through youth participation in decision-making and policy development. From the United Nations to the Senate of Canada and to local governments, Behn-Tsakoza is passionate about elevating youth voices at all levels of influence. From 2020 to 2023, Behn-Tsakoza served as the female youth representative for the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations and was co-chair of the Assembly of First Nations National Youth Council for a term. As an intergenerational survivor and advocate, her biggest honour was being selected as the youth representative for the First Nations delegation that met with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss Indian residential schools.

Behn-Tsakoza works for Tu Deh-Kah Geothermal, her Nation’s renewable energy plant, as the community liaison and serves as a youth adviser on the Telus Indigenous Advisory Council. Her special interests are life promotion, climate change and land-based wellness.