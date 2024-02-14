California Building Bigger, Better Zero-Emission Charging Network

SACRAMENTO – California is making it easier to charge your electric vehicle.

The California Energy Commission (CEC) today approved a $1.9 billion investment plan that advances the state’s electric vehicle (EV) charging and hydrogen refueling goals. This funding builds on $1.8 billion already invested and will help deploy 40,000 new public EV chargers statewide and other zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure across California, creating the most extensive charging and hydrogen refueling network in the country. The investments are part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s unprecedented $10 billion budget for ZEVs, which is bolstered by billions of dollars for clean transportation from the Biden-Harris Administration.

At least 50% of the ZEV infrastructure deployed through the four-year funding plan will benefit disadvantaged or low-income communities – places often hit the hardest by air pollution.

Combined with funding from the federal government, utilities and other programs, these investments will help the state achieve its goal of deploying 250,000 public EV chargers at sites throughout California, such as highway corridors and shopping centers. This is in addition to private installations and home chargers.