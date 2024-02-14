Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,172 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Air National Guard plane experiences a ground emergency

A Wyoming Air National Guard 153rd Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft blew a tire on the right rear main at the Cheyenne Regional Airport in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Feb. 14, 2024.

No one was injured and the passengers were bused to safety as first responders responded to the incident. Maintenance repaired the blown tire on the runway and towed the aircraft to the hanger for further inspection and repairs. The runway reopened at 1:45 p.m.

“We are thankful for the professionalism of our pilots and maintainers to ensure the safety of our passengers and make quick repairs to reduce the impact to the airport,” said Col. Barry Deibert, 153rd Airlift Wing commander.

You just read:

Wyoming Air National Guard plane experiences a ground emergency

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more