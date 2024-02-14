Wyoming Air National Guard plane experiences a ground emergency

A Wyoming Air National Guard 153rd Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft blew a tire on the right rear main at the Cheyenne Regional Airport in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Feb. 14, 2024.

No one was injured and the passengers were bused to safety as first responders responded to the incident. Maintenance repaired the blown tire on the runway and towed the aircraft to the hanger for further inspection and repairs. The runway reopened at 1:45 p.m.

“We are thankful for the professionalism of our pilots and maintainers to ensure the safety of our passengers and make quick repairs to reduce the impact to the airport,” said Col. Barry Deibert, 153rd Airlift Wing commander.