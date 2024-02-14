Three Distinguished Community Leaders Join John Muir Health Foundation’s Board of Directors

We are thrilled to welcome Kim, Guy, and Randy to our board. Their invaluable insights and diverse expertise will bring fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to our work.” — Mark Flower, Chairman, John Muir Health Foundation Board

The John Muir Health Foundation (JMHF), which is dedicated to inspiring and stewarding philanthropic support for John Muir Health's services, programs, and facilities, proudly announces the appointment of three accomplished professionals to its board of directors. The addition of Kim Helgans, Guy Henshaw, and Randy Williams enriches the Foundation's expertise and commitment to health care philanthropy and brings the total number of board members to 21.

Kim Helgans, a native of the Bay Area and graduate of UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, began her career in tech for IBM, before focusing on real estate and marketing. She pivoted to athletics at her alma mater as a Sports Performance Coach, working with collegiate, Olympic, and professional athletes. She is the co-founder of the Athletic Yoga Alliance for Collegiate Teachers of Yoga and Stretch, further aligning her work experience with JMHF’s community health and wellness mission.

Guy Henshaw was a former Chair of the John Muir Health Board of Directors and John Muir Health's Future of Great Medicine Campaign. He has served on many private and public boards, including Fair Isaac and Company and Research & Diagnostic Antibodies System. Having worked for decades in domestic and international banking with a focus on growing ROI for family-owned organizations, Henshaw will bring a wealth of business and financial acumen to the JMHF Board.

Randy Williams possesses more than 35 years of extensive experience in marketing, finance, and real estate. He was the Co-Founder and Director of Diablo Valley Bank, President of Pacific Union Commercial Brokerage, and founder of Lamorinda Bank. He currently serves as the Founder and CEO of Keiretsu Forum, the largest global angel investment community with offices spanning the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and India. Randy’s wide-ranging background will help guide the Foundation’s strategic plan.

Expressing enthusiasm for the new appointments, Mark Flower, Chairman of the John Muir Health Foundation Board, states, "We are thrilled to welcome Kim, Guy, and Randy to our board. Their invaluable insights and diverse expertise will bring fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to our work. We look forward to leveraging their collective expertise as we continue to advance John Muir Health's mission to improve the health of the communities it serves with quality and compassion."

About John Muir Health Foundation

The John Muir Health Foundation inspires philanthropy and engagement, strengthening and amplifying community-based health access and wellness initiatives impacting the diverse communities and populations served by John Muir Health.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,300 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa’s only trauma center, and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Children's Health, Optum, and Carbon Health. The health system offers a full range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties, including neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.