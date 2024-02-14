Submit Release
AG Reyes Supports FCC Robocall Ban That Deceives Voters

SALT LAKE CITY – Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes received a letter from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) notifying him that it outlawed voice calls generated by artificial intelligence (AI). AG Reyes has worked to address robocall concerns for years, and recently joined a bipartisan letter addressing this issue.

The FCC’s action comes after officials in New Hampshire processed a huge number of complaints and started investigating AI-generated robocalls imitating President Joe Biden that discouraged people from voting in the primary last month. With this development, the FCC can now fine companies that use AI voices in their calls or block service providers.

Since he took office, AG Reyes has taken the lead on efforts to protect consumers from fraud and annoyance from AI and robocalls, most recently in a bipartisan letter from the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force. The group sent a February 6 letter warning one alleged offender, Life Corporation, to “cease any unlawful AI robocall call traffic immediately”.

Read the FCC’s Letter to AG Reyes here.

Read an AP News report on the FCC’s action here.

