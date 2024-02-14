The appeals court revived claims by a former Lowe’s Home Centers worker who sued the company for labor code violations under California’s Private Attorney General Act, which empowers individual employees to sue their employers to enforce state labor laws.
You just read:
Commentary | Lowe’s can’t sway US appeals court to ditch Calif. Supreme Court’s pro-worker precedent
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.