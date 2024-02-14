DCS launches new mentoring program to support foster youth transitioning to adulthood

Phoenix, AZ (February 14, 2024)

Every year, hundreds of youth in Arizona turn 18 while in foster care without family support. We believe each of them should have the opportunity and support they need to reach their full potential as successful adults.

That’s why the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) is proud to announce the implementation of a community-based program that acts as a bridge from foster care to successful adulthood providing crucial support to young people transitioning out of foster care.

The program, LifeSet, is an intensive program that focuses on meeting the unique needs of each youth in care as they navigate the challenges of adulthood.

LifeSet specialists help young people navigate this unfamiliar adult terrain by helping them secure housing; pursue educational and employment goals; access medical and mental health services; and develop skills like cooking, shopping, and budgeting.

"Young people aging out of foster care have so much potential, but without support, many can struggle to meet basic needs and expectations," said David Lujan, DCS CEO. "LifeSet is a game-changer. It provides the guidance, resources, and mentorship that these young individuals need to thrive and succeed."

LifeSet is not only an initiative in Arizona, but also one of the largest evidence-informed programs of its kind in the nation. Since its inception in 1999, LifeSet has positively impacted the lives of over 20,000 young people across the country.

"I think this program is very good," said foster youth V.M. age 17, who is enrolled in the program. "They coached me through my problems and concerns. They have helped me set goals for my future, are very reasonable, and they have helped me apply for a job.”

The launch of the LifeSet program aligns with DCS's commitment to increasing family settings for Arizona’s foster youth, and ensuring their well-being. LifeSet's intensive services will pair with the Department’s existing Successful Transition to Adult skills services which assists young adults across the state, including youth with Tribal Court involvement. By investing in their future, DCS aims to break the cycle of instability and provide a solid foundation for these young individuals to build upon.

For more information about becoming a foster parent or about DCS, please visit dcs.az.gov.