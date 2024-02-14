American Hydrotech Receives Factory Mutual (FM) Approvals® for Garden Roof® Assemblies

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: American Hydrotech’s Garden Roof Assemblies have successfully passed a series of tests and met the rigorous requirements to achieve FM Approvals. This assures confidence for building owners, architects, and landscape designers when specifying a garden roof.

Hydrotech’s Garden Roof Assembly is a lightweight system that can be installed on a wide variety of new and existing structures. Customized and built to fit each project, it comes with a warranty from a single, trusted source.

According to Hydrotech’s Garden Roof Department Manager, Tim Winegar, “Having the FM Approval for the Garden Roof Assembly provides many advantages to our clients. And currently Hydrotech is the only membrane manufacturer that can offer an FM Approval for a vegetated roof assembly, starting at the deck and up through the vegetation.”

Green spaces on commercial and industrial roofs are steadily gaining popularity in urban areas. Utilization of a green roof provides many benefits from aesthetics to food growing to restoring the balance with nature. However, the most notable reasons for considering garden roofs are environmental impact, better management of stormwater run-off, and reduction of the urban heat island effect.

About American Hydrotech, Inc., a Sika Company

Headquartered in Chicago, American Hydrotech, Inc.® is a recognized leader in the development, production and distribution of premium waterproofing and roofing products. American Hydrotech also offers a variety of drainage, insulation, and protection materials for single source assemblies such as The Ultimate Assembly® for plazas and roof terraces as well as the Garden Roof® Assembly, a unique, lightweight assembly for transforming underutilized roofs and plazas into beautiful landscaped and recreational environments. For more information, please call (800) 887-6125, visit www.hydrotechusa.com.

About FM Approvals®

FM Approvals is an international leader in third-party testing and certification services. We test property loss prevention products and services—for use in commercial and industrial facilities—to verify they meet rigorous loss prevention standards of quality, technical integrity, and performance. How? By employing a worldwide certification process that’s backed by scientific research and testing, and over a century of experience. The FM APPROVED mark is recognized and respected worldwide. Our certification instills confidence and commands respect in your marketplace. For more information, please visit www.fmapprovals.com.