All Things Judicial Features an Interview with Forsyth County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer L. Martin

The latest episode of All Things Judicial features an interview with Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer L. Martin who has served as a Forsyth County prosecutor since 1999. On the podcast, Martin shared about her upbringing in Stokes County and how the court led by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren impacted her decision to become a lawyer. Later in the episode, she explored a common theme that runs through the lives of the criminal defendants that she has prosecuted during her 25-year career.

"In my experience the most common denominator of my defendants are that they have dropped out of high school and that they have been born and live in poverty," said Martin on the podcast. "I know that poverty can be a factor but it is not the defining moment of your life. Poverty does not mean crime."

Chief A.D.A. Martin has served in the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office from 1999 to the present, and teaches as a member of the extended faculty at Elon University School of Law and High Point University School of Law. She graduated in 1996 with a B.A. in English from Wake Forest University and earned a J.D. from the Wake Forest University School of Law in 1999.