Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,231 in the last 365 days.

All Things Judicial Features an Interview with Forsyth County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer L. Martin

The latest episode of All Things Judicial features an interview with Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer L. Martin who has served as a Forsyth County prosecutor since 1999. On the podcast, Martin shared about her upbringing in Stokes County  and how the court led by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren impacted her decision to become a lawyer. Later in the episode, she explored a common theme that runs through the lives of the criminal defendants that she has prosecuted during her 25-year career. 

"In my experience the most common denominator of my defendants are that they have dropped out of high school and that they have been born and live in poverty," said Martin on the podcast. "I know that poverty can be a factor but it is not the defining moment of your life. Poverty does not mean crime." 

Chief A.D.A. Martin has served in the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office from 1999 to the present, and teaches as a member of the extended faculty at Elon University School of Law and High Point University School of Law. She graduated in 1996 with a B.A. in English from Wake Forest University and earned a J.D. from the Wake Forest University School of Law in 1999.

You just read:

All Things Judicial Features an Interview with Forsyth County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer L. Martin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more