Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $25.9 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $18.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income(1) was $28.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $21.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. 

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 26.8% to $303.2 million compared to $239.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Net income of $25.9 million compared to $18.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $28.0 million compared to $21.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Total loss ratio of 19.1% compared to 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Combined ratio of 74.2% compared to 75.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 68.8% compared to 71.4%, in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Annualized return on equity of 23.2% compared to 19.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 25.1% compared to 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022

Full Year 2023 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 29.4% to $1.1 billion compared to $881.9 million in 2022
  • Net income of $79.2 million compared to $52.2 million in 2022
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $93.5 million compared to $71.3 million in 2022
  • Total loss ratio of 21.0% compared to 24.9% in 2022
  • Combined ratio of 76.6% compared to 80.4% in 2022
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.2% compared to 75.6% in 2022
  • Return on equity of 18.5% compared to 13.4% in 2022
  • Adjusted return on equity(1) of 21.9% compared to 18.3% in 2022

(1) See discussion of Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The fourth quarter provided a strong end to what was a stellar 2023. During the quarter, we generated gross written premium and adjusted net income growth of 27% and 33%, respectively, and, importantly, an adjusted return on equity of 25%. When looking at the full year we are especially proud of record gross written premium and adjusted net income, strong top and bottom-line growth and numerous initiatives that led to diversification and reduced earnings volatility. Additionally, we introduced multiple new lines of business, including Crop, Environmental Liability and Assumed Reinsurance. This robust and disciplined growth translated into an adjusted return on equity well above the 20% benchmark level espoused in our Palomar 2X strategic plan.” 

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Our 'grow where we want to' mantra not only reduces the volatility in our book of business, but also provides numerous growth vectors. The 2023 execution of Palomar 2X in a generationally hard property cat reinsurance market combined with the introduction of new products instills strong conviction and confidence in what we can accomplish across the organization. We exit the year energized by our prospects for profitable growth in 2024 and beyond.”   

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 26.8% to $303.2 million compared to $239.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, while net earned premiums increased 14.0% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $17.9 million, comprised almost entirely of non-catastrophe attritional losses. The loss ratio for the quarter was 19.1%, all attritional, compared to a loss ratio of 22.4% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 20.1% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 2.3%.

Underwriting income(1) for the fourth quarter was $24.2 million resulting in a combined ratio of 74.2% compared to underwriting income of $20.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.5% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $29.3 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 68.8% in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $23.5 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.4% during the same period last year.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 58.9% to $7.0 million compared to $4.4 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2023 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.48 years at December 31, 2023. Cash and invested assets totaled $741.4 million at December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized gains of $3.0 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million in last year’s fourth quarter.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was 22.6% compared to 24.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $471.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $384.8 million at December 31, 2022. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 23.2% compared to 19.9% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 25.1% compared to 22.4% for the same period in the prior year. There were no share repurchases in the current quarter and as of December 31, 2023, $43.5 million remains available for future repurchases.

Full Year 2024 Outlook
For the full year 2024, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $110 million to $115 million. This includes an estimate of the losses incurred in the first quarter from the recent catastrophic California flooding of approximately $3.5 million.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday, February 15, 2024, to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 16, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13743970. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 22, 2024.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. ("PSRE"), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. ("PIA"), Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), and Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc ("PUEO"). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, and PESIC, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.  To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. The Company calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating its income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact
Media Inquiries 
Lindsay Conner 
1-551-206-6217 
lconner@plmr.com 

Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

    Three Months Ended                  
    December 31,                  
    2023     2022     Change     % Change  
    ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums   $ 303,152     $ 239,117     $ 64,035       26.8 %
Ceded written premiums     (188,742 )     (150,466 )     (38,276 )     25.4 %
Net written premiums     114,410       88,651       25,759       29.1 %
Net earned premiums     93,748       82,228       11,520       14.0 %
Commission and other income     1,586       1,143       443       38.8 %
Total underwriting revenue(1)     95,334       83,371       11,963       14.3 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     17,896       18,421       (525 )     (2.9 )%
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees     29,005       26,843       2,162       8.1 %
Other underwriting expenses     24,210       17,986       6,224       34.6 %
Underwriting income(1)     24,223       20,121       4,102       20.4 %
Interest expense     (824 )     (398 )     (426 )     107.0 %
Net investment income     7,015       4,415       2,600       58.9 %
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments     3,044       841       2,203       262.0 %
Income before income taxes     33,458       24,979       8,479       33.9 %
Income tax expense     7,564       6,219       1,345       21.6 %
Net income   $ 25,894     $ 18,760     $ 7,134       38.0 %
Adjustments:                                
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments     (3,044 )     (841 )     (2,203 )     262.0 %
Expenses associated with transactions     478             478       %
Stock-based compensation expense     4,176       3,068       1,108       36.1 %
Amortization of intangibles     389       313       76       24.3 %
Tax impact     103       (214 )     317       (148.1 )%
Adjusted net income (1)   $ 27,996     $ 21,086     $ 6,910       32.8 %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                                
Annualized return on equity     23.2 %     19.9 %                
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)     25.1 %     22.4 %                
Loss ratio     19.1 %     22.4 %                
Expense ratio     55.1 %     53.1 %                
Combined ratio     74.2 %     75.5 %                
Adjusted combined ratio (1)     68.8 %     71.4 %                
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.02     $ 0.73                  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)   $ 1.11     $ 0.82                  
Catastrophe losses   $ 10     $ 1,865                  
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)     %     2.3 %                
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)     68.8 %     69.2 %                
Adjusted underwriting income (1)   $ 29,266     $ 23,502     $ 5,764       24.5 %

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

    Year Ended                  
    December 31,                  
    2023     2022     Change     % Change  
    ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums   $ 1,141,558     $ 881,868     $ 259,690       29.4 %
Ceded written premiums     (731,531 )     (524,575 )     (206,956 )     39.5 %
Net written premiums     410,027       357,293       52,734       14.8 %
Net earned premiums     345,913       316,466       29,447       9.3 %
Commission and other income     3,367       4,272       (905 )     (21.2 )%
Total underwriting revenue(1)     349,280       320,738       28,542       8.9 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     72,592       78,672       (6,080 )     (7.7 )%
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees     107,745       110,771       (3,026 )     (2.7 )%
Other underwriting expenses     88,172       69,219       18,953       27.4 %
Underwriting income(1)     80,771       62,076       18,695       30.1 %
Interest expense     (3,775 )     (873 )     (2,902 )     332.4 %
Net investment income     23,705       13,877       9,828       70.8 %
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments     2,941       (7,529 )     10,470       (139.1 )%
Income before income taxes     103,642       67,551       36,091       53.4 %
Income tax expense     24,441       15,381       9,060       58.9 %
Net income   $ 79,201     $ 52,170     $ 27,031       51.8 %
Adjustments:                                
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments     (2,941 )     7,529       (10,470 )     (139.1 )%
Expenses associated with transactions     706       130       576       443.1 %
Stock-based compensation expense     14,913       11,624       3,289       28.3 %
Amortization of intangibles     1,481       1,255       226       18.0 %
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond     1,640       1,992       (352 )     (17.7 )%
Tax impact     (1,480 )     (3,366 )     1,886       (56.0 )%
Adjusted net income(1)   $ 93,520     $ 71,334     $ 22,186       31.1 %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                                
Annualized return on equity     18.5 %     13.4 %                
Annualized adjusted return on equity(1)     21.9 %     18.3 %                
Loss ratio     21.0 %     24.9 %                
Expense ratio     55.7 %     55.5 %                
Combined ratio     76.6 %     80.4 %                
Adjusted combined ratio(1)     71.2 %     75.6 %                
Diluted earnings per share   $ 3.13     $ 2.02                  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1)   $ 3.69     $ 2.77                  
Catastrophe losses   $ 3,442     $ 15,394                  
Catastrophe loss ratio(1)     1.0 %     4.9 %                
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)     70.2 %     70.8 %                
Adjusted underwriting income(1)   $ 99,511     $ 77,077     $ 22,434       29.1 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
   
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)  
   
(in thousands, except shares and par value data)  
   
  December 31, 2023     December 31, 2022  
Assets        
Investments:        
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $675,130 in 2023; $561,580 in 2022)   $ 643,799     $ 515,064  
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $43,003 in 2023; $42,352 in 2022)     43,160       38,576  
Equity method investment     2,617        
Total investments     689,576       553,640  
Cash and cash equivalents     51,546       68,108  
Restricted cash     306       56  
Accrued investment income     5,282       3,777  
Premium receivable     261,972       162,858  
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees     60,990       56,740  
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses     32,172       39,718  
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses     244,622       153,895  
Ceded unearned premiums     265,808       204,084  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     72,941       44,088  
Deferred tax assets, net     10,119       10,622  
Property and equipment, net     373       603  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net     12,315       8,261  
Total assets   $ 1,708,022     $ 1,306,450  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                
Liabilities:                
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities   $ 42,376     $ 25,760  
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses     342,275       231,415  
Unearned premiums     597,103       471,314  
Ceded premium payable     181,742       146,127  
Funds held under reinsurance treaty     13,419       10,680  
Income taxes payable     7,255        
Borrowings from credit agreements     52,600       36,400  
Total liabilities     1,236,770       921,696  
Stockholders' equity:                
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022            
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 24,772,987 and 25,027,467 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     3       3  
Additional paid-in capital     350,597       333,558  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (23,991 )     (36,515 )
Retained earnings     144,643       87,708  
Total stockholders' equity     471,252       384,754  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,708,022     $ 1,306,450  

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
   
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited)  
   
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)  
   
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenues:                                
Gross written premiums   $ 303,152     $ 239,117     $ 1,141,558     $ 881,868  
Ceded written premiums     (188,742 )     (150,466 )     (731,531 )     (524,575 )
Net written premiums     114,410       88,651       410,027       357,293  
Change in unearned premiums     (20,662 )     (6,423 )     (64,114 )     (40,827 )
Net earned premiums     93,748       82,228       345,913       316,466  
Net investment income     7,015       4,415       23,705       13,877  
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments     3,044       841       2,941       (7,529 )
Commission and other income     1,586       1,143       3,367       4,272  
Total revenues     105,393       88,627       375,926       327,086  
Expenses:                                
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     17,896       18,421       72,592       78,672  
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees     29,005       26,843       107,745       110,771  
Other underwriting expenses     24,210       17,986       88,172       69,219  
Interest expense     824       398       3,775       873  
Total expenses     71,935       63,648       272,284       259,535  
Income before income taxes     33,458       24,979       103,642       67,551  
Income tax expense     7,564       6,219       24,441       15,381  
Net income   $ 25,894     $ 18,760     $ 79,201     $ 52,170  
Other comprehensive income, net:                                
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale     19,229       6,114       12,524       (41,827 )
Net comprehensive income   $ 45,123     $ 24,874     $ 91,725     $ 10,343  
Per Share Data:                                
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.05     $ 0.74     $ 3.19     $ 2.07  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.02     $ 0.73     $ 3.13     $ 2.02  
                                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                                
Basic     24,747,347       25,199,074       24,822,004       25,243,397  
Diluted     25,272,149       25,729,681       25,327,091       25,796,008  

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily property and casualty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

    Three Months Ended December 31,                  
    2023     2022                  
    ($ in thousands)          
            % of             % of             %  
    Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Change     Change  
Product                                                
Fronting Premiums   $ 85,703       28.3 %   $ 69,003       28.9 %   $ 16,700       24.2 %
Residential Earthquake     63,482       20.9 %     53,808       22.5 %     9,674       18.0 %
Commercial Earthquake     58,606       19.3 %     40,782       17.1 %     17,824       43.7 %
Inland Marine     36,226       11.9 %     32,855       13.7 %     3,371       10.3 %
Casualty     26,719       8.8 %     10,078       4.2 %     16,641       165.1 %
Hawaii Hurricane     9,471       3.1 %     8,388       3.5 %     1,083       12.9 %
Commercial All Risk     8,746       2.9 %     10,025       4.2 %     (1,279 )     (12.8 )%
Residential Flood     5,122       1.7 %     4,089       1.7 %     1,033       25.3 %
Other     9,078       3.0 %     10,089       4.2 %     (1,011 )     (10.0 )%
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 303,153       100.0 %   $ 239,117       100.0 %   $ 64,036       26.8 %


    Year Ended December 31,                  
    2023     2022                  
    ($ in thousands)          
            % of             % of             %  
    Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Change     Change  
Product                                                
Fronting   $ 364,250       31.9 %   $ 223,249       25.3 %   $ 141,001       63.2 %
Residential Earthquake     253,530       22.2 %     213,803       24.2 %     39,727       18.6 %
Commercial Earthquake     183,368       16.1 %     131,677       14.9 %     51,691       39.3 %
Inland Marine     140,067       12.3 %     105,068       11.9 %     34,999       33.3 %
Casualty     76,864       6.7 %     35,791       4.1 %     41,073       114.8 %
Hawaii Hurricane     38,188       3.3 %     32,967       3.7 %     5,221       15.8 %
Commercial All Risk     35,515       3.1 %     51,671       5.9 %     (16,156 )     (31.3 )%
Residential Flood     20,087       1.8 %     14,539       1.7 %     5,548       38.2 %
Specialty Homeowners     (101 )     (0.0 )%     29,959       3.4 %     (30,060 )     (100.3 )%
Other     29,790       2.6 %     43,144       4.9 %     (13,354 )     (31.0 )%
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 1,141,558       100.0 %   $ 881,868       100.0 %   $ 259,690       29.4 %


    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
            % of             % of             % of             % of  
    Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP  
State                                                                
California   $ 165,342       54.5 %   $ 128,490       53.7 %   $ 600,791       52.6 %   $ 418,809       47.5 %
Texas     22,740       7.5 %     18,960       7.9 %     95,517       8.4 %     90,459       10.3 %
Washington     14,124       4.7 %     12,436       5.2 %     49,494       4.3 %     41,827       4.7 %
Hawaii     11,562       3.8 %     10,428       4.4 %     47,388       4.2 %     40,157       4.6 %
Florida     11,286       3.7 %     11,499       4.8 %     47,595       4.2 %     38,715       4.4 %
New York     6,775       2.2 %     4,109       1.7 %     18,424       1.6 %     12,510       1.4 %
Illinois     6,697       2.2 %     4,215       1.8 %     22,340       2.0 %     17,368       2.0 %
Oregon     6,307       2.1 %     7,625       3.2 %     23,220       2.0 %     24,108       2.7 %
Other     58,320       19.2 %     41,355       17.3 %     236,789       20.7 %     197,915       22.4 %
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 303,153       100.0 %   $ 239,117       100.0 %   $ 1,141,558       100.0 %   $ 881,868       100.0 %


    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
            % of             % of             % of             % of  
    Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP  
Subsidiary                                                                
PSIC   $ 156,591       51.7 %   $ 132,562       55.4 %   $ 653,809       57.3 %   $ 489,720       55.5 %
PESIC     146,562       48.3 %     106,555       44.6 %     487,749       42.7 %     392,148       44.5 %
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 303,153       100.0 %   $ 239,117       100.0 %   $ 1,141,558       100.0 %   $ 881,868       100.0 %

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

    Three Months Ended                     Year Ended                  
    December 31,                     December 31,                  
    2023     2022     Change     % Change     2023     2022     Change     % Change  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
Gross earned premiums   $ 276,502     $ 211,267     $ 65,235       30.9 %   $ 1,015,722     $ 695,272     $ 320,450       46.1 %
Ceded earned premiums     (182,754 )     (129,039 )     (53,715 )     41.6 %     (669,809 )     (378,806 )     (291,003 )     76.8 %
Net earned premiums   $ 93,748     $ 82,228     $ 11,520       14.0 %   $ 345,913     $ 316,466     $ 29,447       9.3 %
                                                                 
Net earned premium ratio     33.9 %     38.9 %                     34.1 %     45.5 %                

Loss detail

    Three Months Ended                     Year Ended                  
    December 31,                     December 31,                  
    2023     2022     Change     % Change     2023     2022     Change     % Change  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
Catastrophe losses   $ 10     $ 1,865     $ (1,855 )     (99.5 )%   $ 3,442     $ 15,394     $ (11,952 )     (77.6 )%
Non-catastrophe losses     17,886       16,556       1,330       8.0 %     69,150       63,278       5,872       9.3 %
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 17,896     $ 18,421     $ (525 )     (2.9 )%   $ 72,592     $ 78,672     $ (6,080 )     (7.7 )%

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period   $ 92,178     $ 74,248     $ 77,520     $ 45,419  
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:                                
Current year     19,409       16,384       70,363       76,289  
Prior years     (1,513 )     2,037       2,229       2,383  
Total incurred     17,896       18,421       72,592       78,672  
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:                                
Current year     5,417       7,896       19,631       21,802  
Prior years     7,004       7,253       32,828       24,769  
Total payments     12,421       15,149       52,459       46,571  
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period     97,653       77,520       97,653       77,520  
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period     244,622       153,895       244,622       153,895  
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period   $ 342,275     $ 231,415     $ 342,275     $ 231,415  

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Total revenue   $ 105,393     $ 88,627     $ 375,926     $ 327,086  
Net investment income     (7,015 )     (4,415 )     (23,705 )     (13,877 )
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments     (3,044 )     (841 )     (2,941 )     7,529  
Underwriting revenue   $ 95,334     $ 83,371     $ 349,280     $ 320,738  

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Income before income taxes   $ 33,458     $ 24,979     $ 103,642     $ 67,551  
Net investment income     (7,015 )     (4,415 )     (23,705 )     (13,877 )
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments     (3,044 )     (841 )     (2,941 )     7,529  
Interest expense     824       398       3,775       873  
Underwriting income   $ 24,223     $ 20,121     $ 80,771     $ 62,076  
Expenses associated with transactions     478             706       130  
Stock-based compensation expense     4,176       3,068       14,913       11,624  
Amortization of intangibles     389       313       1,481       1,255  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond                 1,640       1,992  
Adjusted underwriting income   $ 29,266     $ 23,502     $ 99,511     $ 77,077  

Adjusted net income

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Net income   $ 25,894     $ 18,760     $ 79,201     $ 52,170  
Adjustments:                                
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments     (3,044 )     (841 )     (2,941 )     7,529  
Expenses associated with transactions     478             706       130  
Stock-based compensation expense     4,176       3,068       14,913       11,624  
Amortization of intangibles     389       313       1,481       1,255  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond                 1,640       1,992  
Tax impact     103       (214 )     (1,480 )     (3,366 )
Adjusted net income   $ 27,996     $ 21,086     $ 93,520     $ 71,334  

Annualized adjusted return on equity

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
                                 
Annualized adjusted net income   $ 111,984     $ 84,344     $ 93,520     $ 71,334  
Average stockholders' equity   $ 446,293     $ 376,299     $ 428,002     $ 389,461  
Annualized adjusted return on equity     25.1 %     22.4 %     21.9 %     18.3 %

Adjusted combined ratio

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income   $ 69,525     $ 62,107     $ 265,142     $ 254,390  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 93,748     $ 82,228     $ 345,913     $ 316,466  
Combined ratio     74.2 %     75.5 %     76.6 %     80.4 %
Adjustments to numerator:                                
Expenses associated with transactions   $ (478 )   $     $ (706 )   $ (130 )
Stock-based compensation expense     (4,176 )     (3,068 )     (14,913 )     (11,624 )
Amortization of intangibles     (389 )     (313 )     (1,481 )     (1,255 )
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond                 (1,640 )     (1,992 )
Adjusted combined ratio     68.8 %     71.4 %     71.2 %     75.6 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands, except per share data)     (in thousands, except per share data)  
                                 
Adjusted net income   $ 27,996     $ 21,086     $ 93,520     $ 71,334  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted     25,272,149       25,729,681       25,327,091       25,796,008  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share   $ 1.11     $ 0.82     $ 3.69     $ 2.77  

Catastrophe loss ratio

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 17,896     $ 18,421     $ 72,592     $ 78,672  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 93,748     $ 82,228     $ 345,913     $ 316,466  
Loss ratio     19.1 %     22.4 %     21.0 %     24.9 %
                                 
Numerator: Catastrophe losses   $ 10     $ 1,865     $ 3,442     $ 15,394  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 93,748     $ 82,228     $ 345,913     $ 316,466  
Catastrophe loss ratio     0.0 %     2.3 %     1.0 %     4.9 %

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income   $ 69,525     $ 62,107     $ 265,142     $ 254,390  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 93,748     $ 82,228     $ 345,913     $ 316,466  
Combined ratio     74.2 %     75.5 %     76.6 %     80.4 %
Adjustments to numerator:                                
Expenses associated with transactions   $ (478 )   $     $ (706 )   $ (130 )
Stock-based compensation expense     (4,176 )     (3,068 )     (14,913 )     (11,624 )
Amortization of intangibles     (389 )     (313 )     (1,481 )     (1,255 )
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond                 (1,640 )     (1,992 )
Catastrophe losses     (10 )     (1,865 )     (3,442 )     (15,394 )
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses     68.8 %     69.2 %     70.2 %     70.8 %

Tangible Stockholders equity

    December 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
    (in thousands)  
Stockholders' equity   $ 471,252     $ 384,754  
Goodwill and intangible assets     (12,315 )     (8,261 )
Tangible stockholders' equity   $ 458,937     $ 376,493  

 


