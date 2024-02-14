Sight Sciences Announces European Launch of the Ergo-Series of the OMNI® Surgical System at the ESCRS Winter Meeting

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) ("Sight Sciences" or the "Company"), an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies intended to transform care and improve patients' lives, today announced the launch of the Ergo-Series of the OMNI® Surgical System in Europe, a technology that facilitates surgeons’ ability to perform minimally invasive, implant-free glaucoma procedures in adults with open-angle glaucoma.

The Ergo-Series was originally launched in the United States in March 2023, and since has been broadly adopted by surgeon users of OMNI due to its improved ergonomics and an optimized cannula tip that provides gentle and precise access to Schlemm’s canal. "We are pleased with all the positive feedback on the OMNI Ergo-Series from surgeons in the United States, and we are delighted to have now received CE Mark under the new EU Medical Device Regulation to market this enhanced version of our OMNI technology in Europe as well," said Paul Badawi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences. "We believe the improved handle ergonomics, simplified viscoelastic preparation, and new cannula tip design will be invaluable to our European partners, so we are excited to launch the technology at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (“ESCRS”) Winter meeting this week in Frankfurt."

Professor Fritz Hengerer, Chief Medical Officer and Director Bürgerhospital Eye Clinic in Frankfurt, said, “I am particularly impressed with the improved ergonomics and overall design enhancements of the OMNI Ergo-Series. These upgrades make the OMNI Surgical System even more user-friendly which could encourage surgeons to intervene earlier, when appropriate, to help delay disease progression, thus helping to preserve vision and potentially reduce the medication burden of patients with glaucoma.”

“The previous iteration of the OMNI Surgical System was seamlessly incorporated into my practice,” commented Dr. Andrew Tatham, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon at Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion in Edinburgh and NHS Research Scotland Clinical Lead for Ophthalmology. “The innovations in design of the Ergo-Series have the benefit of making the device even more intuitive to hold and operate. The enhanced cannula tip can provide gentle, precise access to Schlemm’s canal and improved tactile feedback, giving the surgeon confidence at every step of the procedure. I believe these improvements make OMNI even more accessible for surgeons treating all stages of open-angle glaucoma.”

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and interventional technologies intended to transform care and improve patients' lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company's OMNI® Surgical System is an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology (i) indicated in the United States to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and (ii) CE Marked for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal and the cutting of trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. Glaucoma is the world's leading cause of irreversible blindness. The Company's TearCare® System technology is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (“MGD”) when used in conjunction with manual expression of the meibomian glands, enabling clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. The Company's SION® Surgical Instrument is a manually operated device available in the United States to be used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

For more information, visit http://www.sightsciences.com.

Sight Sciences and TearCare are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States. OMNI, OMNI ERGO, and SION are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States, European Union and other territories.

