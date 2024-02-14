Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,197 in the last 365 days.

Sovos Brands Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Date

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands, Inc. (“Sovos Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SOVO) will announce the results of its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 after market close. The press release will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.sovosbrands.com. Due to the pending merger with Campbell Soup Company, Sovos Brands will not host a conference call to discuss the results.

About Sovos Brands, Inc.

Sovos Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged food company focused on building disruptive growth brands that bring today’s consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. The Company’s product offerings include a variety of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrées, frozen pizza and yogurts, all of which are sold in North America under the brand names Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s and noosa. All Sovos Brands’ products are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers with one-of-a-kind food experiences that are genuine, delicious, and unforgettable. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. For more information on Sovos Brands and its products, please visit www.sovosbrands.com.

Contacts
Investors: 
Joshua Levine
IR@sovosbrands.com

Media:
Lauren Armstrong
media@sovosbrands.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sovos Brands Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Date

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more