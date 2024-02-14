When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 14, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 14, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Bristol Farms Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Bristol Farms is recalling Chicken Taco Kit 9oz, Sell by 1/18/24, because the Chipotle Crema sauce cup has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The Chipotle Crema sauce cup in Chicken Taco kit was manufactured using the Rizo-López Foods, Inc recalled Cojita cheese. On 2/5/2024, Rizo-López Foods initiated a recall of dairy items, including cotija cheese, under multiple brand names.

The Bristol Farms’ affected Chicken Taco Kit, UPC 207490 509994, net wt. 9oz, Sell by 1/18/24, was sold in the following Bristol Farms California retail store locations:

Hollywood, Manhattan Beach, Newport Beach, Palm Desert, Rolling Hills, Santa Barbara, Santa Monica, South Pasadena, West Hollywood, Westchester, Westwood, Woodland Hills, and Yorba Linda.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection to this product.

If you purchased any of these products, please discard them or return them to any Bristol Farms for a full refund.

Guests with questions may contact Bristol Farms at 310-233-4700 (Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Pacific Time).

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

FDA Outbreak Investigation