Afghanistan: Lack of snow raises fears of further drought as children and communities suffer impacts of climate crisis

A warmer-than-average winter and lack of snow are ominous signs of worsening climatic and drought conditions in Afghanistan which is already suffering its worst drought in 30 years, five international NGOs warned today.

The country has had very little snow so far this winter, raising fears that water shortages will continue after three continuous years of drought and Afghanistan’s humanitarian and development crises will deepen further, said Action Against Hunger, International Medical Corps (IMC), Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW), Save the Children International (SCI) and World Vision International (WVI).

Between Oct. 1, 2023, and Jan. 15, 2024, Afghanistan experienced only 45% to 60% of the average precipitation compared with previous years. Experts also predict that above average temperature conditions are highly likely between February and April 2024.

Vulnerable children and families who rely on subsistence agriculture will be significantly affected without increased rain and snow. Afghanistan is one of the world’s most vulnerable places to the impacts of the climate crisis and is currently enduring its worst drought in 30 years. Some 25 out of 34 provinces are suffering from either severe or catastrophic drought conditions, affecting more than half the population of 40 million.

According to international estimates, 7.8 million children will enter 2024 not having enough to eat. If drought conditions continue into 2024, children’s lives will continue to be at risk as crops could fail yet again and the impact of climate change deepen. The lack of rain is creating perfect conditions for outbreaks of water-borne diseases, such as cholera, and is exacerbating poverty as families flee villages left dry and barren.