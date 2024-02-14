Governor Ivey Announces Conecuh Sausage Expanding to Andalusia in $58 Million Growth Project, Creating 110 Jobs

ANDALUSIA – Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Conecuh Sausage, an iconic Alabama maker of hickory smoked sausages, plans to invest nearly $58 million to open a second production facility in the state, creating 110 jobs in Andalusia.

Conecuh Sausage was founded in Evergreen in 1947, and the production location in Conecuh County will remain operational as the company expands to meet increasing demand for its products.

“Conecuh Sausage is a landmark homegrown brand, and I am thrilled to see that the company continues to grow and thrive right here in ‘Sweet Home Alabama’,” said Governor Ivey. “This growth project will allow Conecuh Sausage to extend the reach of its brand and put its distinctive Alabama flavors in even more kitchens.”

Conecuh Sausage is a family-owned business that produces high-quality meats with a patented blend of seasonings. Its sausage products are sold directly through the company’s online store and Gift Store as well as through local grocery stores, national retailers and independent distribution companies.

Conecuh Sausage owners John Crum Sessions, president, and his son, John Henry Sessions, said they are making their long-term vision a reality in their quest to satisfy the demand for Conecuh Sausage products.

“We are eager to join the Andalusia community and add jobs and growth to the local economy while remaining in the state of Alabama,” the duo said in a statement. “We are thrilled with the opportunity to expand our production facilities and increase distribution to serve our loyal customers.”

As part of the project, the company commits to creating at least 110 new jobs in Andalusia and to investing $57.8 million to construct and equip the new facility in Covington County, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Conecuh Sausage’s expansion project positions the company for sustained growth while also generating a significant economic impact in the Andalusia area,” said Ellen McNair, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “We’re happy that the company decided to expand its production footprint in South Alabama rather than going to another state.”

After researching multiple expansion locations in the Midwest, Conecuh chose to remain in their home state of Alabama.

“This is an exciting and important day for the city of Andalusia,” said Mayor Earl Johnson. “We have been working for decades to be prepared when a company like Conecuh Sausage was ready to expand here, and we appreciate the Sessions family for their confidence in our community and the investment they are making here.

“I cannot overstate the positive impact this facility and the jobs it will generate will have on our community in the coming years,” said Mayor Johnson. “Many people worked very hard to put this project together, and we are appreciative of their efforts.”

Other local officials also applauded Conecuh Sausage’s investment plans in Andalusia.

“For years, I think that many of us have taken pride in being a next-door neighbor to Conecuh County, the home of Conecuh Sausage. And now, we are privileged to welcome Conecuh Sausage and the Sessions family into our county,” said Covington County Commission Chairman Greg White. “The County Commission commits to doing everything we can to make this a perfect fit as Conecuh Sausage expands into Covington County.”

“Conecuh Sausage has been a part of our menu for more than 75 years,” added Covington County Economic Development Commission Executive Director Rick Clifton. “We are excited to partner with them in their expansion plans for the future.”

