Manchin Announces $2.8 Million To Bolster Flood Prevention In Nitro

February 14, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,888,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to upgrade and repair stormwater pipes and catch basins in Nitro. This federal award is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“I’m pleased the EPA is investing over $2.8 million to bolster flood prevention and make critical upgrades to stormwater pipes in Nitro,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding will support the installation of a new stormwater pipe and catch basins, as well as separate combined stormwater and sewer lines. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that protect and prevent severe flooding in our communities.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.