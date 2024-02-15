Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,183 in the last 365 days.

Physical Test Equipment Legend - Paul N. Gardner Jr, passes at 81

GARDCO Paint and Coatings Test Instruments

Paul N. Gardner, Jr - Former President of the Paul N. Gardner Company

Former President of the Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO)

The physical test equipment industry has lost a true legend.”
— Sherri Thompson, Marketing Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO)
POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The physical test equipment industry has lost a true legend. Paul N. Gardner Jr., former President and Chairman of the Board of the Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO), passed away on February 8, 2024, at the age of 81. His legacy is one of dedication, passion, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Throughout his more than 40 years of active involvement with GARDCO, starting in 1981, Paul Gardner Jr. played a pivotal role in the company's success. Rising to the position of President and Chairman of the Board in 1995, he led with vision and integrity.

Paul Gardner Jr.'s influence extended beyond his company to the broader industry. As an active member of ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) for over 37 years, he contributed significantly to the advancement of standards in the field of paint and related coatings. His family's involvement with ASTM dated back over a century, with a lineage of influence tracing back to his grandfather Henry A. Gardner Sr.'s participation in 1908.

Within ASTM Committee D01 on Paint and Related Coatings, Paul Gardner Jr. made a lasting impact. He demonstrated his commitment to recognizing the dedication of fellow members by establishing an Awards program. Through monetary contributions, his company established the Gardner Task Group Chairman of the Year Award, honoring sustained leadership in standard development. Additionally, the Euverard Innovation Award, endowed by the Paul Gardner Company, celebrates individuals who develop innovative test devices used in standards development under the jurisdiction of D01.

Paul N. Gardner Jr. served as an inspiration to all who had the privilege of working alongside him. His contributions to his company, industry, and standards development will be remembered and cherished by many.

# # #

About Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco)The Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc. (GARDCO) has its origin with the alliance of pioneer paint chemist Dr. Henry Alfred Gardner, Sr., Director of the Institute of Paint and Varnish Research in Washington, D.C. and his son Paul Norris Gardner in 1935 and the subsequent incorporation of the Henry A. Gardner Laboratory in Bethesda, Maryland. After his father retired Paul was named President and later Board Chairman until 1964, when he decided to retire. Maintaining contact with the industry, Paul formed the Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc., for the distribution and import and export of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment. A short time later he relocated the business to Pompano Beach, Florida. After his passing in 1995, Paul N. Gardner, Jr. assumed the Presidency of GARDCO, and his sister, Sandra Gardner Bride, later joined the company as the Vice President.

On July 1, 2019 the Paul N. Gardner Company became a part of the Altana family, as we were acquired by the Byk-Gardner / Altana Group.

Many of the GARDCO employees have been with the company for 20-30 years, and share the same principals of Appreciation, Openness, Empowerment, and Trust that are a major part of Altana’s vision. We are excited to be a part of such a successful global corporation that shares the same core values and industry standards that has made the Gardner name synonymous with quality for physical testing equipment.

We are confident that our combined strengths will provide new and innovative solutions to improve quality testing worldwide.

# # #

Sherri B Thompson
Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.
+1 954-623-5817
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Physical Test Equipment Legend - Paul N. Gardner Jr, passes at 81

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more