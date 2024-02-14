Submit Release
State Auditor’s Office teaches Great Falls seniors how to prevent fraud

GREAT FALLS — Staff from the Montana State Auditor Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Office (CSIMT) came to the Highgate Senior Living Facility on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, as part of a larger series of presentations that they are giving around the state.

For the event, the Outreach Coordinator of CSIMT, Blair Stapleton, gave a presentation to the attendees about common fraud issues in the state right now as well as hosted a Bingo game with goodies to the winners.

The game acted as a review of the information covered.

“The most common type of fraud that we are seeing right now is the romance scheme,” said Stapleton. The state has seen a large rise in financial fraud, especially within the elderly community, but they are not the only ones affected. “We’re seeing this also in the middle-aged adult community… we’ve seen people of all kinds from bankers to law enforcement officers fall victim to fraud as well.” She stated.

Anyone interested in learning more can go to the State Auditor’s website at www.CSIMT.gov where more information is being added on a regular basis.

