Experience the Great Outdoors on Free Fishing Weekend

CANADA, February 14 - Released on February 14, 2024

Calling all anglers! Free Fishing Weekend is coming up on the Family Day weekend in Saskatchewan. From February 17-19, residents and visitors can angle on Saskatchewan's public waters without a license.

"Free Fishing Weekend is an excellent time to try winter fishing for the first time, or for experienced anglers to bring friends and family and show them the ropes - or reels, in this case," Environment Minister Christine Tell said.

All angling limits and all other sport fishing laws and requirements remain in effect. This includes:

Being aware of lake-specific rules and regulations.

Ensuring that all litter is taken off the lake.

Clean, drain and dry all of your equipment to reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species, even in cold, winter waters.

With warmer temperatures across the province, it's critical to keep safety top of mind. Check out the Winter Ice Safety Fact Sheet for more tips on planning ahead and ice thickness guidelines.

Free Fishing Weekend applies to all Saskatchewan waters open to angling excluding national parks.

For more information, visit: saskatchewan.ca/fishing and download the Saskatchewan Anglers Guide.

For more information, contact:

Val NicholsonEnvironmentPrince AlbertPhone: 306-953-2459Email: Val.Nicholson@gov.sk.ca