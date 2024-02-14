Public engagement results released for Kitselas Treaty and Kitsumkalum Treaty

CANADA, February 14 - The Province of British Columbia, the Government of Canada, Kitselas First Nation and Kitsumkalum First Nation are releasing a “what we heard” report from discussions with the public about the closing of Kitselas Treaty and Kitsumkalum Treaty negotiations.

Kitsumkalum First Nation and Kitselas First Nation are working together at a common table to negotiate two Nation-specific modern treaties with the federal and provincial governments in the British Columbia Treaty Commission treaty process.

In spring 2023, Kitselas, Kitsumkalum, Canada and B.C. engaged with local communities in the Nations’ territories to raise awareness about these treaty negotiations and timelines to conclude the agreements. Subject to further and ongoing consultation, negotiations are expected to close in 2024.

The “what we heard” report describes the engagement activities and participation rates, including feedback and questions collected during engagement, along with responses given from the negotiating partners.

Engagement with local governments, interest groups, tenure and permit-holders, and adjacent landowners took place over the years. As negotiations draw to a close, public engagement about the treaty is essential for building awareness, strengthening relationships in the region and advancing reconciliation.

Treaties are living relationships between First Nations, B.C. and Canada. They support strong, healthy, thriving communities, benefit First Nations and set partners on a clear path to reconciliation.

The Kitselas Treaty and Kitsumkalum Treaty are intended to encourage investment, create jobs, expand economic development and support social well-being for their communities. These treaties will ensure that Kitselas and Kitsumkalum have the tools required for self-determination.

Learn more:

To learn about the Kitselas Treaty and the Kitsumkalum Treaty negotiations and read the “what we heard” report, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/engagement/kitselas-and-kitsumkalum-treaty-negotiations