Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation of QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) for Potential Securities Law Violations

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco, a national law firm representing investors, is investigating potential securities law violations by QuidelOrtho Corporation (“QuidelOrtho” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QDEL).

About the Investigation

On February 14, 2024, Bloomberg reported that QuidelOrtho “shares plummet 39% in premarket trading after the diagnostics company issued a full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast that missed expectations.” According to the article, one analyst noted, “Most of this surprise stems from January, where the picture for the quarter was ‘painted as good’; the reality is that sales and EPS missed, while 2024 was ‘painted as an investment year with earnings effectively half of what the Street had modeled.’”

Contact

If you have information concerning this investigation, please contact us here: Contact | Berman Tabacco.

About Berman Tabacco

Since 1982, our firm has prosecuted hundreds of securities and antitrust complex cases.

The firm has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

Contact:

Berman Tabacco

One Liberty Square

Boston, Massachusetts

Email: law@bermantabacco.com