COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination
- Company Name:
- Bristol Farms
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Bristol Farms is recalling Chicken Taco Kit 9oz, Sell by 1/18/24, because the Chipotle Crema sauce cup has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The Chipotle Crema sauce cup in Chicken Taco kit was manufactured using the Rizo-López Foods, Inc recalled Cojita cheese. On 2/5/2024, Rizo-López Foods initiated a recall of dairy items, including cotija cheese, under multiple brand names.
The Bristol Farms’ affected Chicken Taco Kit, UPC 207490 509994, net wt. 9oz, Sell by 1/18/24, was sold in the following Bristol Farms California retail store locations:
- Hollywood, Manhattan Beach, Newport Beach, Palm Desert, Rolling Hills, Santa Barbara, Santa Monica, South Pasadena, West Hollywood, Westchester, Westwood, Woodland Hills, and Yorba Linda.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection to this product.
If you purchased any of these products, please discard them or return them to any Bristol Farms for a full refund.
Guests with questions may contact Bristol Farms at 310-233-4700 (Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Pacific Time).
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Bristol Farms
- 310-233-4700