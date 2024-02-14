The Secretariat hosts workshop on Ukrainian gas market reforms

Today, the Energy Community Secretariat hosted a workshop focused on addressing the reforms, challenges, and prospects of the Ukrainian gas market. The recently published note of the Secretariat under the Market Observatory about a need for reforms in the Ukraine gas market set a tone for the today's discussion, with an emphasis on compliance with energy regulations and fostering a more robust gas sector and strategic planning.

Key highlights from the workshop underscored the pressing need for reforms to align with the EU gas law and enhance the efficiency of the gas sector. Participants emphasized the necessity of implementing a comprehensive set of actions to rectify non-compliances, tackle outstanding issues, and diminish excessive state intervention in market operations. Through fostering collaborative dialogue, stakeholders aim to develop a comprehensive action plan, steering the Ukrainian gas market towards sustainability and enhanced competitiveness.