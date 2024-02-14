Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,200 in the last 365 days.

The Secretariat hosts workshop on Ukrainian gas market reforms

Today, the Energy Community Secretariat hosted a workshop focused on addressing the reforms, challenges, and prospects of the Ukrainian gas market. The recently published note of the Secretariat under the Market Observatory about a need for reforms in the Ukraine gas market set a tone for the today's discussion, with an emphasis on compliance with energy regulations and fostering a more robust gas sector and strategic planning.

Key highlights from the workshop underscored the pressing need for reforms to align with the EU gas law and enhance the efficiency of the gas sector. Participants emphasized the necessity of implementing a comprehensive set of actions to rectify non-compliances, tackle outstanding issues, and diminish excessive state intervention in market operations. Through fostering collaborative dialogue, stakeholders aim to develop a comprehensive action plan, steering the Ukrainian gas market towards sustainability and enhanced competitiveness.

You just read:

The Secretariat hosts workshop on Ukrainian gas market reforms

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more