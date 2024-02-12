Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Conditions Report (02-14-2024)

Hi everyone,

Since our last update two weeks ago, we have continued to experience warmer than average temperatures along the Upper Salmon River which has resulted in an early start to the spring steelhead fishing season. Compared to more recent years, the Deadwater ice jam opened a month earlier which means that the timing of this year’s spring fishery will likely stay ahead of recent years.

Despite a slight cool-down in temperatures last weekend, the river remained ice free, and most of the shelf ice downstream of Deadwater has melted out. River conditions upstream of Deadwater were excellent with clear visibility and water temperatures in the mid-30s. Conditions downstream of Deadwater were poor throughout most of the week due to the ice jam melting out. River conditions in this area had improved considerably by Monday. Additionally, the river’s temperature downstream of Panther Creek on Sunday was 35° F.

We will begin our full-time creel in the areas downstream of Challis, ID this week and above Challis in two weeks. Based on a limited number of interviews over the past two weeks, we have heard of steelhead being caught in all areas downstream of Challis. Angler effort was low during this timeframe, but we’re expecting angler effort to steadily increase now that the Deadwater ice jam is out.

IDFG boat ramps between North Fork and Red Rock will be cleared of ice soon, probably next week. Additionally, the City of Salmon will likely complete their project on Island Park by this weekend. Since it is a tentative completion date, anglers should check the status of the Island Park ramp before launching. Updates regarding the status of ramps, including the Island Park ramp, will be in next week’s steelhead fishing report.